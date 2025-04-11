Two Spoons releases 4 new high-protein ice creams: All you need to know about the gluten-free treats

Two Spoons Creamery has launched a one-of-a-kind line of high-protein ice cream. According to PR Newswire, the brand is bringing a new innovative approach to the frozen dairy category with its high-protein ice cream with zero added sugar and GLP-1 compatibility.

A first in the frozen dairy section, the new High Protein Ice Cream is available in four flavors, including Rocky Road, Strawberries & Cream, Caramel Swirl, and Fudgy Brownie. Notably, each of these mix-in-packed flavors has 30g of protein per serving and is sweetened with allulose, which is a natural and low-calorie sweetener.

Aiming to cater to health-conscious consumers, both adults and children, these new frozen dessert offerings also have GLP-1 components, a hormone that is activated by medications to help promote weight loss and regulate blood sugar.

Two Spoons' new high-protein ice creams explored

On April 9, 2025, Two Spoons' Creamery took to its official Instagram account to share with its fans the launch of the new high-protein flavors. Sharing a video, the brand wrote:

“Two Spoons is now PROTEIN PACKED! Dive into 30 grams of Protein with Zero Added Sugar & GLP-1 Friendly”

Two Spoons cofounder and award-winning ice cream flavor guru, Rich Ferreira, said on April 9, 2025, in a press release (via PR Newswire):

"We spent a full year just working on our Rocky Road, a truly unique flavor in this category."

Sharing how the brand perfected its new Rocky Road flavor, Rich Ferreira further added:

"It's a decadent chocolate ice cream swirled with super fudgy brownies, toasted nuts and tons of our original marshmallow fluff. The whole thing is gluten-free and packs 30g of protein. We had to test thousands of batches to get it right. We broke a few machines in the process, but hey — if it's not full of fluff, is it even Rocky Road?"

Notably, with this launch, the brand is officially the first to make premium ice creams that have added sugar or sugar alcohols and GLP-1 friendly ingredients. Each ice cream container contains 30g of premium protein.

These new ice cream offerings are sweetened with allulose, an all-natural and low-calorie sweetener that is found in figs and maple syrup and triggers the release of GLP-1, as per a study noted in PR Newswire. Notably, it is the same hormone that is activated by medications like Ozempic and Wegovy to promote weight loss and regulate blood sugar.

Meanwhile, Gabe Zichermann, cofounder of the ice cream brand, noted in the press release that it is bringing back nostalgic American classics in a better and healthier form.

"We grew up loving ice cream but want a healthier option without compromise. I've lost weight and improved my health on Ozempic and Wegovy. Knowing Two Spoons has the right macros and is just as satisfying as other brands — that's a win for us, our families, retailers, and our country. GLP-1s are the future, and we're meeting this moment," Gabe said.

Flavors and availability

The new High Protein Ice Cream comes in flavors of Rocky Road, Strawberries & Cream, Caramel Swirl, and Fudgy Brownie. These frozen treats feature ingredients like salted caramel, a perfectly sweet and natural strawberry jam, fudgy brownies, and marshmallows and nuts.

The ice cream brand claims not to use cheap seed oils, using olive oil instead for additional benefits. Meanwhile, all these new flavors are available to pre-order on the Two Spoons website. They ship nationwide.

Two Spoons Creamery was founded in the year 2020 by exes Rich Ferreira and Gabe Zichermann. Based in West Hollywood, the brand is proudly LGBTQ+ certified and specializes in super premium and artisanal ice cream that has zero added sugar, is gluten-free, and is spoon-soft.

