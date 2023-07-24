“Grateful to Mamma Ru”: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 winner Jimbo opens up about winning the show 

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 announced its winner, and it is none other than comedic drag clown Jimbo. After celebrating the victory, Jimbo spoke to People magazine about her experience and her perspective on this historic day. During her conversation, she shared the following:

"I am on top of the world. My dreams have come true and I'm so grateful that I get to share more joy and share more art with everyone now. For someone like me who has made a career out of drag, this is the ultimate prize.”

Additionally, she added:

“It feels so good to have all your hard work pay off, and have someone look at what you've created and give it this type of acknowledgment. I'm just so, so excited to celebrate for all the weirdos out there! I'm just so grateful to Mamma Ru and the whole team at World of Wonder for giving me the chance to come back and showcase what I can do.”

Further, she mentioned that it had disappointed her to not win other shows that she had competed in, but she believes that whatever she is going through in life is for a reason. As a result, she has become better than yesterday and has been able to showcase her talent at a new level because of every loss she has endured.

Furthermore, she said she was nervous at some points when she walked onto the competition show and saw the contestants, but she didn't let that fear stop her. Not only did Jimbo win four challenges during the show, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8, but her performance also left a positive impression on the judges and the viewers.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 winner Jimbo talked about the person who has been the most supportive of her

James Insell, who is originally from London, Ontario, performs under the stage name Jimbo and has appeared on several shows, including Canada's Drag Race season 1, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World season 1, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8.

On season 8, contestants included Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, Lala Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez. Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews, and Ts Madison served as judges this season.

This is what was mentioned in the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 synopsis:

“All Stars compete for $100,000 and a chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

On Friday, July 21, 2023, the two finale contestants, James Insell, and Kandy Muse competed against each other for the trophy and cash prize. Based on the performances of both contestants, the judges decided to crown Jimbo as the winner of the season. During the same People interview, James Insell revealed who motivated her and stood by her to support her through tough times.

She mentioned:

"My mom is my biggest supporter and she's here tonight. I couldn't be more thankful for the love she's shown me in my life. Alcoholism runs in my family and my mom was a great example of how choosing sobriety, choosing life, and choosing yourself over alcohol or any substance is not easy. But when you make that choice, it's for the best sometimes."

In addition, fans can stream all episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 on Paramount Plus.