"Greatest to ever step on any stage": Beyonce Dubai concert footage sends fans into a frenzy 

Legendary artist Beyonce, or Queen Bey as she is popularly called, performed her first concert in four years at Dubai’s luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal on Saturday, January 21. The multi-Grammy award winning singer was performing on the occasion of the opening of the new luxury hotel in Dubai.

The concert was a no-phone event, and the attendees were restricted from recording the concert. However, some attendees managed to take videos of the show. Videos were leaked online showing the singer in production-heavy sets, which involved water and fireworks.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Beyoncé is in Dubai for the opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel Beyoncé is in Dubai for the opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel https://t.co/tE9EpOuoi0

As per Variety, Beyonce was cheered on by her mom, Tina Knowles, father, Mathew Knowles, husband Jay-Z and their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter in the audience. Celebrities in attendance included Chloe and Halle Bailey, Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, and Rebel Wilson, among others.

Fans excited over Beyonce’s live performance in Dubai

Beyonce fans took to Twitter to express their excitement, as the singer appeared on stage after four years. As per Variety, the singer opened the show with the song At Last, and Crazy in Love. She also got her daughter Blue Ivy onstage to collaborate for the song. The 11-year-old wore a red-sequined jumpsuit and danced alongside her mother.

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime… and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed. I have seen Beyoncé perform live 10 times in my lifetime… and today the 11th time was on a IG live across a body of water of a hotel and I’m not ashamed.

where is your scooter @webirthtribes the countdown intro was everythingggg like beyoncé really did THAT the countdown intro was everythingggg like beyoncé really did THAT https://t.co/j2Tcebu5oo

BEY-Z🐝⬢⬡ · fan account @beyzhive Beyoncé and the Mayyas, an all-female Lebanese precision dance group performing “Naughty Girl” Panjabi MC Remix at Atlantis the Royal Beyoncé and the Mayyas, an all-female Lebanese precision dance group performing “Naughty Girl” Panjabi MC Remix at Atlantis the Royal https://t.co/TbfNE7bKe4

🧜🏾‍♂️🧚🏾‍♀️✨ @moonlighttsouls Beyoncé performed like this for a HOTEL. she will forever go down in history as the best vocalist. Beyoncé performed like this for a HOTEL. she will forever go down in history as the best vocalist. https://t.co/mlMkSEFcmu

Katherine Harris @IamKatHarris Beyoncé in Dubai & everywhere all at once 🤩 Beyoncé in Dubai & everywhere all at once 🤩 https://t.co/VIQEAh3aJb

ᴀʀᴛʜ @arthfobic BEYONCÉ WAS CRAZY ABOUT THAT BEYONCÉ WAS CRAZY ABOUT THAT https://t.co/2PQth1AyQw

For the event, Beyonce donned a golden Dolce & Gabbana dress, styled by her creative manager KJ Moody and completed the look with custom Messika jewelry and a Marzook clutch.

The artist was backed by various violinists, dancers and musicians on the stage, which had an Egyptian-themed backdrop. Beyonce appeared on-stage on a raised platform wearing a yellow dress, which was topped with a feathered skirt and a backpiece.

Beyonce closed the performance with her song Naughty girl, as she stood on an elevated plank in the middle of a body of water. She rose on the plank, which was followed by a fireworks show.

She released her seventh studio album, titled Renaissance, last year in July. The album was her first release since her 2016 album, Lemonade. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, with its lead single Break My Soul, reaching number one on several charts worldwide.

While releasing the artwork of her album, the Crazy in Love singer had noted:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

She had also described the music of Renaissance as:

"Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul".

The album also features music from various artists including Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, The-Dream, Honey Dijon, Labrinth, Raphael Saadiq, Tems, Syd, Lucky Daye, Leven Kali, Dixson, No I.D., and 070 Shake. It has also sampled music from Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and James Brown, among others.

At her Dubai performance, the multi-Grammy award winning singer did not perform any songs from her recently-released album, Renaissance. She is speculated to be going on tour later this year.

Poll : 0 votes