Gree dehumidifier recall 2023: List of products, retail outlets, model numbers and more

The American wing of the Chinese home appliance Gree has recalled 1.56 million dehumidifiers because of fire and burn hazards. As per a report published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 16, there have been 23 fires, 688 overheating complaints, and almost $168,000 worth of property damage associated with affected dehumidifiers.

The recall covers 42 dehumidifier models made between January 2011 and February 2014 under a variety of brand names, like Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze. The CPSC shared a list of the model numbers, which can be found on the unit's back, front, or side.

The recalled dehumidifiers were sold widely at several convenience stores across the US, like Sam's Club, Home Depot, Sears, Lowe's, Walmart, and Menards. The products were priced between $110 and $400.

Gree dehumidifier: list of affected recall products and more

As per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission press release, several products from brands like Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze have been listed on the list.

The affected Kenmore model numbers and capacity are listed below:

Model number Capacity 407.53530310 30-pint 407.53550310 50-pint 407.53570310 70-pint 407.53571310 70-pint

The affected GE model numbers and capacities are listed below:

Model number Capacity ADEH50LPQ1 50-pint ADEH50LQQ1 50-pint ADEH50LRL1 50-pint ADEL30LRQ1 30-pint ADEL50LRL1 50-pint ADEL70LRL1 70-pint ADER30LPQ1 30-pint ADER30LQQ1 30-pint ADER40LPQ1 40-pint ADER40LQQ1 40-pint ADER50LPQ1 50-pint ADER50LQQ1 50-pint ADER50LRL1 50-pint ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) 50-pint ADER65LPQ1 65-pint ADER65LQQ1 65-pint ADER70LRL1 70-pint ADEW30LPQ1 30-pint ADEW30LQQ1 30-pint ADEW50LPQ1 50-pint ADEW50LQQ1 50-pint ADEW50LRL1 50-pint ADEW65LPQ1 65-pint ADEW65LQQ1 65-pint ADEW70LRL1 70-pint

The affected model numbers and capacities for SoleusAir are:

Model number Capacity SG-DEH-70E-2L3 70-pint GL-DEH-45F-2Q3 45-pint GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3 70-pint GL-DEH-70F-2L3 70-pint GM-DEH-30M-1Q3 30-pint GM-DEH-45-1Q3 45-pint GM-DEH-70-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint SG-DEH-30E-1Q3 30-pint SG-DEH-45E-1Q3 45-pint SG-DEH-70E-1L3 70-pint

As for Seabreeze and Norpole, the affected model numbers are DH470SB (70-pint) and NPDH30PG-1 (30-pint) respectively.

The release by the CPSC read:

“The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.”

Gree has urged customers with affected dehumidifiers to immediately stop their usage, unplug the products and contact the company for a refund.

Gree was found guilty of withholding from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the fact that millions of the dehumidifiers it shipped to the USA were faulty and posed a fire hazard. As a result, on April 24, 2023, Gree was fined $500,000 in criminal penalties.

As part of a $91 million settlement with three affiliated Gree companies, a fine and restitution payments to victims were imposed. This is the first time a criminal enforcement action against a corporation has been brought under the CPSA.

The Gree Companies—Gree USA, Gree Zhuhai, and Gree Hong Kong—knew that their dehumidifiers were defective, didn't adhere to safety regulations, and may catch fire. Nevertheless, lawsuit records state that they withheld this information from the CPSC for a number of months.

The Gree recall comes after in June 2023, Research Products listed steam humidifiers containing "D" shaped electrode connectors which were sold under the brand names AprilAire, Coleman, Luxaire, Bryant, Carrier, and York as faulty. The recall was initiated after the company received 103 reports of overheating humidifiers resulting in residential fires, and property damage worth $10 million.