What accident causes property damage in Renovation 911 episode 1? Preview and more explored

Renovation 911 is set to premiere this week, but for the sisters in charge, the new show comes with an unexpectedly big show. The property the sisters were supposed to renovate in episode 1 requires more renovation than they signed up for, as a car crashed into the house the night before work started. Fortunately, nobody was injured due to the accident.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Lindsey and Kirsten have their hands full restoring a family's kitchen, living room and garage, all destroyed by a raging fire; they investigate a scene where a joyriding teenager crashed into a house, demolishing an outer wall and a fireplace."

Tune in on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Renovation 911 on HGTV.

HGTV is set to premiere its latest renovation show, Renovation 911, which will see sisters Kirsten and Lindsey serve as frontrunners as they set out to do emergency renovations on homes that require a lot of love and care.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the sisters receive a call about a home that needs to be repaired as there is a huge hole in the middle of the house. According to the clip, a teenager was out joyriding in the middle of the night. When the police spotted and tried to pull them over, the car didn’t stop and made a sharp turn. Upon turning, the minor lost control of the car and crashed into the house.

The Renovation 911 cast members explained that they have been in the business for many years and have seen emergencies of all shapes and sizes, but this one was extreme, even for them. Kirsten and Lindsey meet with Robin, the homeowner who stated that the crash sounded like a bomb on the roof that woke him up.

Explaining the incident, the Renovation 911 hosts said:

"The car jumped the curb, took out the front porch post, and slammed into the living room wall."

They further added that the car smashed through the windows and broke the 2x4 wall supports and the river rock fireplace. The driver fled the scene, and gas and oil leaked down the wall and onto the floor.

This is not the only home that they will repair in the season premiere of Renovation 911. According to another promo video, the sisters will make their way to Plymouth, where they will need to repair water damage inside the house.

Lindsay said in a confessional that she got a call late at night from a new client who had a “major water loss.” When the crew gets to the house, they find the culprit to be a copper hose. The sisters explain that it’s completely corroded, indicating that the city has really hard water.

They further explain that the hose was leaking from behind the washing machines on the second floor of the house, which resulted in a flood in the laundry room that later made its way to the rest of the house.

In a confessional, Kirsten said:

"In a water loss like this, time is not our friend."

The water collected in the house could damage the structure and grow mold, so they need to get to work immediately.

