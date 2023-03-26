Meet the cast of Renovation 911

HGTV is bringing a brand new series, Renovation 911, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 28 at 9 pm ET. The series will have eight episodes in total, and fans will be able to stream the show on Discovery +.

The cast of the show includes Minneapolis-based sisters Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan. They will be seen helping families who have lost their homes in an unexpected catastrophe - like a fire or a storm - by reconstructing and redesigning the house.

Lindsey will handle the logistics and insurance, while Kirsten looks over the construction and design of the home. Together, the sisters will assess the damage, make renovation plans and redesign the affected area with "warmth, empathy, a special expertise and humor."

Renovation 911 will see Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding bring families back to their homes

Kirsten Meehan

Kirsten started working for Ungerman in 1998 as a painter and demolition worker as her summer job. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2004, she joined the Plymouth-based company full-time. She is currently the project manager and co-owner of Ungerman.

Meehan is focused on outstanding customer service while helping clients whose homes were destroyed in any disaster. She loves to golf, cook, read, and travel with her husband and two kids. According to her company’s website, Kirstin has a “keen eye for design and renovation.”

She understands that her job is to bring a family back into their home and said in an interview:

"The key is that we stay positive for our clients, no matter the extent of the damage, and show them the fun in reimagining their new and improved home."

Kirsten is also the co-owner of the maintenance and design company 'Practical Home' with her sister Lindsey. She will now help families on Renovation 911, just like in her job off-camera.

Lindsey Uselding

Lindsey holds a BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison University and often volunteers for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Feed My Starving Children, and the Alumni Voice Panel for UW School of Business.

She worked for Target for 10 years before joining the Ungerman organization in 2013. Uselding was the Business Operations Manager for four years before being promoted to Vice President.

She likes downhill skiing and spending time at the lake house with her two daughters and husband. Lindsey is also the co-owner of Practical Home, where the sisters do Home Maintenance and provide safety tips.

Uselding said in an interview:

"The number one thing that we need to do is be available, be helpful, and get them through the process. When you go through an insurance loss or an emergency in your home or business, it’s something you didn’t plan for. It’s unexpected."

She also revealed that the sisters work really well together and know “each other’s strengths.” Lindsey will take charge of financial matters while her sister builds houses on Renovation 911.

The Renovation 911 sisters will attempt to restore the clients’ properties while helping them get past the distress. Their ultimate goal is “bringing a family back home to live.”

Lindsey and Kirsten will be seen dealing with many mishaps like burst radiators and sewer backup. In one episode, Lindsey will herself become a client after a hailstorm hits her house.

It is unknown if other members of the Ungerman organization will be seen on Renovation 911.

