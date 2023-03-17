"Can’t wait to see the final dishes": Fans intrigued by the rice challenge on Top Chef season 20 episode 2

Popular reality cooking competition Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a variety of challenges and delivering incredible dishes to impress the judges and keep moving forward in the competition. Tensions were high throughout as chefs dealt with obstacles.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, the contestants had to cook a rice dish for the elimination challenge that would fit 100 guests. The chefs were given £350 to shop for their ingredients, including the type of rice they wanted to hero in their dishes. Fans loved the challenge and took to social media to express their opinions. One tweeted:

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#TopChef Every culture has a staple rice dish. I can’t wait to see the final dishes come together. Every culture has a staple rice dish. I can’t wait to see the final dishes come together.#TopChef

The hit Bravo series documented an All-Stars season this time, featuring chefs from all over the world who have appeared on previous seasons from across the franchise. The competition is hosted by Padma Lakshmi along with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Fans react to the rice challenge on Top Chef season 20

Bravo Top Chef @BravoTopChef #TopChef It’s all fun and games until @padmalakshmi drops a rice challenge on you It’s all fun and games until @padmalakshmi drops a rice challenge on you 🍚👀 #TopChef https://t.co/DpNO83G9Vd

The elimination challenge on Top Chef season 20 saw the contestants cook a rice dish to feed 100 guests. They went to Whole Foods to shop for their ingredients. They gave it their all to find the perfect ingredients for their dishes and some even shared their money with fellow contestants to help them buy the ingredients they needed.

The chefs soon got to work and decided to go with rice dishes that were representative of their culture. Some decided to keep it simple, while other contestants pledged to give everything they had to make the dish a success. They used chicken, oxtails, and basmati rice as key ingredients.

Fans loved witnessing the rice challenge on Top Chef. They took to social media to give their own tips while also talking about the task in hand. Check out what they have to say.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#TopChef I loveee rice. This would be one of my favorite challenges to judge (eat) I loveee rice. This would be one of my favorite challenges to judge (eat) 😂😂#TopChef

Sarah Edgar @See1115 #TopChef All these chefs are preparing all these beautiful dishes, and here I sit with my sorry excuse for a meal. #TopChef All these chefs are preparing all these beautiful dishes, and here I sit with my sorry excuse for a meal.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#TopChef A rice dish for 100 guests? I’d make a Paella or Jambalaya and jazz it up from there. A rice dish for 100 guests? I’d make a Paella or Jambalaya and jazz it up from there.#TopChef

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Me Someone's not gonna feature the rice

#TopChef Padma: "Remember, feature the rice."MeSomeone's not gonna feature the rice Padma: "Remember, feature the rice."Me 💭 Someone's not gonna feature the rice #TopChef

Channing @JustChanning Amazingly trained and awarded chefs are nervous to make rice. It’s wild. #TopChef Amazingly trained and awarded chefs are nervous to make rice. It’s wild. #TopChef

Mango Pineapple @MangoPineappl19 #TopChef @BravoTopChef To cook rice, cover the rice with enough water up to the first line on your middle finger. #EasyPeasy To cook rice, cover the rice with enough water up to the first line on your middle finger. #EasyPeasy #TopChef @BravoTopChef

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 @BravoTopChef #topchef I feel like a rice challenge might seem simple but you really need to make sure it’s cooked properly right at the end @BravoTV I feel like a rice challenge might seem simple but you really need to make sure it’s cooked properly right at the end @BravoTV @BravoTopChef #topchef

Channing @JustChanning Everyone making dishes that encompass either burnt or overcooked rice is funny. #TopChef Everyone making dishes that encompass either burnt or overcooked rice is funny. #TopChef

It Has Been A Stone Cold Gas @FmphsLover

Although I’m not a big fan of rice and I don’t like mushy stuff…🥹🤨 I am willing!



#TopChef I need to try congee …just once.Although I’m not a big fan of rice and I don’t like mushy stuff…🥹🤨 I am willing! I need to try congee …just once.Although I’m not a big fan of rice and I don’t like mushy stuff…🥹🤨 I am willing!#TopChef

The Top Chef contestants gear up for an interesting Quickfire Challenge

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw the contestants gearing up from last week's elimination. Samuel Albert, the winner of Top Chef France, was eliminated last week over a simple but crucial mistake. The remaining chefs had to bring their A game if they wanted to either win the challenges or even mark their safety this week.

The contestants realized that they had to be "on the ball in every challenge." They were also quick to note that because they were all previous winners or finalists, they were already beginning the competition at the finale/final four or five level.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rice, Rice Baby, reads:

"In the Quickfire, the chefs are challenged to make an amuse-bouche with unexpected ingredients that must fit on a Ritz cracker; the competition heats up as the chefs head to Alexandra Palace, where they must create rice dishes for 100 guests."

Host Padma Lakshmi welcomed the contestants for their Quickfire challenge of the week. The chefs also applauded the guest judge, Santiago Lastra, a Michelin-star chef and the owner of KOL, a Mexican restaurant in London.

The contestants were then asked to create delicious bites of amuse-bouche that would wow the judges. However, there was a catch. After the chefs picked their ingredients for the same, they had to create amuse buches in teams of three. They had to make the appetizer fit into a Ritz-cracker, a snack-cracker that is small disc-shaped.

Season 20 of Top Chef has been very interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the chefs will be prone to more difficult challenges that will test their culinary abilities to its limits. Viewers will have to wait and find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of next Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes