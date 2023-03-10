"It should be a great season": Fans love the diversity of cast members on Top Chef season 20

Popular reality cooking competition Top Chef has returned with a brand new installment. Season 20 of the hit series aired its premiere episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the beginning of the All-Stars season, where popular cooks from previous seasons returned for a second shot at claiming the coveted title. The show is filmed in London.

In the premiere episode of Top Chef, the contestants had to compete in a team quickfire challenge. Considering the diversity of the cast, who are winners and finalists from different franchise shows all over the world, it was interesting to see a mix of cultures and creative thought processes in the challenge.

Fans were impressed with the diversity of the cast members this season. One tweeted:

Sarah Edgar @See1115 #TopChef Love that Top Chef has contestants from different countries and cultures. It should be a great season!

Season 20 of the Emmy-winning series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi along with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The press release of the show reads:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest U.K. ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots, and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

It's a team Quickfire challenge on Top Chef season 20 premiere

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw contestants from all over the world and across several show franchises battle it out in the ultimate All-Stars showdown. The chefs landed in London, where they introduced themselves. The list of cooks included winners from several Top Chef shows from countries like the Middle East, Italy, Canada and many others.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled London Calling, reads:

"To celebrate the 20th season, "Top Chef" returns for an international showdown in London; sixteen competitors, including previous winners and finalists, face off in the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen."

Season 20 premiere episode began with the contestants welcomed by host Padma Lakshmi. The chefs were seemingly excited for what was in store for them. Since the inception of Top Chef in 2006, the series has seen 29 international versions and over 100 winners from all around the globe.

The host revealed that the finale will be held in Paris, France, which left the contestants even more motivated to win. They were then introduced to the first Quickfire challenge of the season. The chefs had to go into the kitchen and pick five ingredients in under 3 minutes for their cooks.

After a brief sightseeing session, the participants headed to the kitchen to pick their ingredients. The chefs, however, noted that they didn't have any access to the proteins, which had some of them guessing that it was going to be a vegetarian challenge. After the given time limit ended, the contestants gathered to hear the rest of the challenge, with some of them even unsatisfied with their picks.

However, the host introduced a twist to the first Quickfire Challenge on Top Chef. Seafood proteins were brought to the room, following which a team challenge was announced. The contestants were split into 4 teams, each as diverse as it could possibly be. The chefs were from all corners of the world and it was interesting to see how their mix of creativity and thought process would pan out.

The challenge was also a test to see how well the chefs worked together.

Fans love the diversity on Top Chef season 20

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the premiere. They loved the diversity in the cast as they brought in contestants from different franchises from all over the world. They also liked the concept of a team quickfire challenge that will enable a mix of cultures, cuisines and more.

Check out what they have to say.

Libbeth @Libbeth78 Cannot wait to see what these chefs make this season!! I just know its going to be a cultural explosion…and Im sad Im not a judge! #TopChef

Tim @mickeyshy12 Between #TheChallenge and #TopChef I love the idea of international contestants competing on the staple series

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra #TopChef WorldAllStars It's cool seeing how many different countries are represented in this cast. I didn't realize how many spin-offs there were across the globe.

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 @BravoTopChef #topchef This will be so cool seeing how the different countries and cooking techniques are represented @BravoTV

ElleNotElla @GabrielleNutter This season of #TopChef is like the Top Chef Olympics!

shinan govani @shinangovani 🍽️ Pretty dishy: seeing this mash-up of Top Chef winners from a variety of countries (from Italy to Mexico to Thailand!) for this All-Stars 20th season of #TopChef in London. Very interested to see how things are translated - already a wee clash over HOW al dente is "al dente."

Kit @ca_jackson Watching the American chefs and the international chefs interact and collaborate is really interesting and clearly the producers kept all the Americans away from each other for the team quick fire #TopChef

VW. @madmadmaven There's nothing like a team quickfire to kick off the season's stack ranking lol. It's extra chaotic bc these competitors don't seem to know a ton about each other. #topchef

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra #TopChef WorldAllStars A team challenge right out the gate. The different culture matchups will make for an interesting quick fire dish.

*name listed to the right* @iamjoshdouglas It's gonna be interesting with all these chefs either winning or coming close to winning their seasons and their abilities to work together. It would be hard to tell someone no to their culinary direction in a quickfire or elimination challenge #TopChef

Season 20 of Top Chef has aired a very interesting premiere. As the installment progresses, contestants will face several difficult challenges that will push them to their limits and test their culinary abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

