Nike Air Max 95 “Red Stardust” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Designed by Sergio Lozano, Nike Air Max 95 was first introduced in 1995. The shoe quickly became popular for its unique design, inspired by the human anatomy. The layered upper design was meant to mimic the human body's muscles, ribs, and spine.

Over the years, the sneaker model has been released in a wide range of colorways, and in 2017, Nike released Air Max 95 "Stardust" with Red Stardust and Washed Teal-Sail color palate. Soon, a similar drop will be done by the label. This time, the sneakers will be dressed in Vast Gray, Red Stardust, and Cool Gray colorways.

The sneaker brand has yet to disclose the release date of the Air Max 95 "Red Stardust" sneakers, but it can be expected to come to the public during Spring 2023. The price tag will also soon be announced by the sneaker label.

The Swoosh and graduate lace panels of Nike Air Max 95 “Red Stardust” have a hint of pink

Side profiles of Air Max 95 “Red Stardust” (Image via House of Heat)

Sergio Lozano's latest rendition of the iconic shoe is dressed in a sophisticated and contemporary grayscale color scheme with carefully picked touches of "Red Stardust," resulting in an ideal fit for the season's rotation. The shoe's upper, sock liner, toe cap, and outsole all come in a neutral "Vast Gray." The sock liner and midsole are bone suede and mesh.

A sliver of Cool Gray with a bluish hue runs across the pair's medial line, while a stark white EVA midsole lies below it. Chosen "Red Stardust" pops are added to the shoe, giving it a pinkish color and applying it to the eye stays, stitched Nike Swoosh, and Air support to finish the design.

Nike said,

"Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step."

It features a visible air cushioning unit in the sole, which was a new feature at the time. The shoe was also notable for its use of gradient colorways, which transitioned from one color to another throughout the upper.

Front and back of “Red Stardust” (Image via House of Heat)

The Air Max 95 was initially released in just a few colorways, but it has become a popular canvas for collaborations with artists and designers over the years. It has been released in various colorways and materials, including leather, suede, and mesh.

This pair of sneakers has remained popular over the years and is still a sought-after sneaker today. Its unique design and comfortable cushioning make it a popular choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers. Collaborations have also driven the shoe's popularity with high-profile designers and brands, such as Supreme and Comme des Garçons.

The sneaker model has become an icon in the world of sneakers, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Poll : 0 votes