Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 11 recap: Why was Lucas constantly getting into trouble?

Lucas was constantly getting into trouble in episode 11 of Grey's Anatomy season 19. He not only forgot to pay the gas bill but also forgot about the discharge papers for a patient. He admitted that he missed Meredith and that was the reason he was not able to focus on his work.

This episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled Training Day, was directed by Kim Raver and written by Meg Marinis and Julie Wong. It aired on Thursday, March 23, on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 11 recap: Why was Lucas acting strange?

Lucas forgot to pay the gas bill and all interns were affected by this. They ran out of hot water and had to shower at the hospital. Mika constantly kept reminding Lucas that the reason they were in this situation was because of his carelessness. Viewers were made aware that the latter was not in the best state of mind but he preferred not to talk about it to his friends. He constantly got into trouble for different reasons over the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, other interns focused on Addison's return to the hospital after her groundbreaking advocacy for abortion care. Her initiative involved going to states where the practice was banned and taking patients to states where they could get them done. Addison, who was shown to be in Grey Sloane at the time, was even getting constantly attacked by internet trolls.

When they figured out that Addison was in Seattle, many of them showed up in person and started shouting 'murderer.' The mob claimed to be pro-life but chose violence. Bailey got in touch with Teddy to ask the Chief what to do to control the situation.

Teddy asked security for backup so that the doctors could continue their work as Patients were his top priority. The doctors managed to treat many until someone threw a brick through the clinic's window. The brick hit Blue, who started bleeding.

More security was called to deal with the issue. Blue received treatment and Maggie found out that her surgery was canceled because her lung donor got into a car accident. The latter, Ryan aka RJ, was dating Jessica and was partially going to donate his lungs to her. Jessica's mother did not like him and was angry that he was getting late for the surgery. Seeing her mother's tantrums, Jessica got frustrated and decided to send her mother away and get discharged.

But Lucas, who was still figuring out the gas bill situation, messed up again by forgetting the discharge papers. His aunt told him that Maggie could help him but he was hesitant to ask because he was already in a lot of trouble. He had a word with Nick and admitted that things have been hard since Meredith left.

Nick understood the sentiment and said he missed Meredith too. He reminded Lucas to get Jessica's discharge papers, who asked if she could see her boyfriend. RJ was in surgery, so she stayed in the waiting room which was overcrowded with picketers. Teddy was also seen trying to help.

Not every case was related to abortion. Everyone had different problems but we finally learned how the picketers learned about Addison's presence in the hospital. One of the OBGYN trainees who wanted to brag about meeting Addison had put it on social media. Just when things couldn't get any worse, the car managed to run over both trainees, as well as Addison. The car came directly towards them so it was not an accident, but rather intentional.

RJ's surgery was a success so he could donate his lungs to Jessica after he recovered.

