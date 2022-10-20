Grey's Anatomy season 19: When will Greg Germann's episode air? 

The new season of Grey's Anatomy is very reminiscent of the time Dr. Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) and her compatriots first came on board as interns. Season 19 features Ellen Pompeo in a more subdued role, making a limited number of appearances, with the focus being on the five new interns.

In a situation like this, it is always exciting to see familiar faces, especially in long-running TV shows like Grey's Anatomy. The beloved show has done this time and again, bringing back both familiar doctors and patients from its long tenure. The new season will not disappoint in this respect either.

In the coming weeks, fans will get to see actor Greg Germann, who played Dr. Tom Koracick, in the episode slated to air on November 3, 2022.

Read on for more details about Greg Germann's Dr. Koracick and his appearance on season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.

What role did Greg Germann play in Grey's Anatomy and why is he returning?

Greg Germann was not one of the original cast members but had his stint as a series regular in Grey's Anatomy till season 17. He originally joined the cast as a recurring character in season 14 as a neurosurgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Germann was quickly upgraded to a series regular and had many interesting arcs that drove the storyline further in seasons 16 and 17.

One of the most interesting bits about his character was his long-drawn romance with Dr. Teddy Altman (played by Kim Raver) and their subsequent breakup, which was a dramatically intense part of Grey's Anatomy. Dr. Altman later on went to marry Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

However, Greg Germann did not leave the show for good. This was confirmed long back by showrunner Krista Vernoff. When Germann departed, she said that she looks forward to collaborating with him in the future, stating:

"Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,...We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day — but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

Germann did appear in a guest part in season 18, and is now also slated to appear in season 19. According to sources, in the upcoming episode, Dr. Koracick will reach out to Dr. Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), who is in Boston regarding a personal matter. This comes at a very interesting time as Dr. Teddy is also reportedly going through a rough patch in her marriage. This could lead to a lot of drama if the showrunners try to take it in the right direction.

This episode will also see another important guest appearance in the form of Dr. Jackson Avery (played by Jesse Williams). Jesse is another character who has been absent from the show for a long time but continues to make guest appearances in different seasons. The same episode will also feature Ellen Pompeo in her titular role.

Titled When I Get to the Border, episode 5 of Grey's Anatomy will air at 9.00 PM EST on November 3, 2022, on the ABC channel.

