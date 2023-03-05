"Guess Cobra is shredding": Andrew Tate head full of hair claim savagely trolled online

Andrew Tate has once again found his way back into the spotlight, as tweeted on March 1, 2023, after having “a full head of hair” in prison. The influencer, who is otherwise bald, drew the attention of the masses when he tweeted this message, just a day after his court appearance, where he was seen with his not so "full head of hair":

“I saw my reflection today and I barely recognized myself. A long beard, a full head of hair, and the stresses of the battle show on my face. But then I looked into my eyes. And recognized myself completely. They cannot break me."

However, the tweet did not sit quite well with the netizens, and Andrew became the subject of major trolling after his tweet about his “hair.” One social media user sarcastically replied to his tweet by writing:

“I guess Cobra is shredding”

Social media users troll Andrew Tate’s recent picture as the former kickboxer is seen outside with a "full head of hair"

Social media users go all out and about when it comes to Andrew Tate, as most find his claims to be hilarious and unreal. Something similar happened to him this time when he shared a post about his "full head of hair."

From sharing pictures of Tate's scalp, where the skin beneath the hair can be seen, to sharing hilarious responses to his claim, many social media users tweeted about how he is “kinda stretching” the statement.

hasanabi @hasanthehun cant believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice cant believe he had the audacity to claim he’s bald by choice https://t.co/xlqxpLB5nL

虚 @kingovflies andrew tate’s hair be looking like sticker residue andrew tate’s hair be looking like sticker residue https://t.co/GwKdrsaIMN

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Andrew Tate claims he now has a “full head of hair” after 2 months in jail despite being bald from ear to ear. Andrew Tate claims he now has a “full head of hair” after 2 months in jail despite being bald from ear to ear. https://t.co/DhMVSxEeEc

Adam Heath Avitable @avitable 🤞 @Cobratate A full head of hair? Maybe 33 pairs of glasses should be your next purchase, unless you die in prison. @Cobratate A full head of hair? Maybe 33 pairs of glasses should be your next purchase, unless you die in prison. 🙏 🤞 https://t.co/eO5QQAUnpP

Def Noodles @defnoodles Andrew Tate, who is balding, was mocked after bragging about growing a full head of hair while in jail. Andrew Tate, who is balding, was mocked after bragging about growing a full head of hair while in jail. https://t.co/vtD0jzY9PX

old tom @YuckyTom i literally cannot believe andrew tate said “full head of hair” i literally cannot believe andrew tate said “full head of hair”

Kay Elle @KenLy8 @HowUDoKen @Cobratate Maybe he was looking at his brother and thought it was his own reflection. @HowUDoKen @Cobratate Maybe he was looking at his brother and thought it was his own reflection.

Since serving his jail time in Romania, Andrew Tate, who was convicted on charges of human trafficking, has made multiple claims that resulted in him being trolled on the internet. From telling how he has been in a cell with cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs, the statements from the influencer have just been endless since his arrest.

“Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night.”: An exploration of Andrew Tate’s recent tweets

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested at the end of December 2022. Since their arrest, the duo has made multiple attempts to get out of prison, but all have gone in vain.

However, Tate has been active on the social media as he mentioned the conditions inside the prison through his multiple tweets. In one post, he talked about cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs being inside the cell, and said:

"They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart."

News of him having lung cancer have also spread like wildfire soon after reports of his CT Scan floated on social media. However, Tate later clarified and said that he is not suffering from any tumor or cancer, and the scar in his lungs was discovered before his arrest. He said:

"I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out."

Apart from that, he also claimed that he would live on for at least 5000 more years due to the knowledge he has acquired from his past life:

"As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet. It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible. At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years. With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously"

As it happens, many users wonder if it is Tate who is posting these tweets from inside the jail, as there is regular activity on his social media. However, his team clarified a few days back that it was not Andrew Tate making the tweets but someone from his team posting on his behalf.

