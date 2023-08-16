GWAR Age of Imbeciles North American tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

After their thrilling Psychotherapy Sessions run alongside bands like Mudvayne and Coal Chamber, metal phenom GWAR is keeping the momentum going as they'll be on the road once more in the fall.

GWAR is bringing its Age of Imbeciles North American tour to cities across the continent. Joining them on this tour are the hardcore legends from Detroit, Negative Approach, and X-Cops.

Live Nation presale tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 17, 2023, while general sales will go on sale one day after the presale on August 18, 2023. Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

The tour will begin in Hampton Beach and end in Orlando

GWAR will kick off the tour with their Hampton Beach concert, scheduled for October 11, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up the tour in Orlando on October 30, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

October 11, 2023 – Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s*

October 12, 2023 – S. Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*

October 13, 2023 – New York, NY - Palladium Times Square*

October 14, 2023 – Reading, PA - Reverb*

October 15, 2023 – Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre*

October 16, 2023 – Toronto, ON - The Phoenix#

October 18, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 19, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

October 20, 2023 – Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

October 21, 2023 – Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

October 22, 2023 – Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

October 24, 2023 – Richmond, VA - The National

October 25, 2023 – Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 26, 2023 – Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

October 27, 2023 – Gainesville, FL - The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza

October 28, 2023 – Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

October 29, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

October 30, 2023 – Orlando, FL - The Beacham

GWAR is a two-time Grammy-nominated American band that formed in 1984

GWAR, a wild and shocking thrash metal band, burst onto the scene in 1984 from Richmond, Virginia. They're like a twisted version of the famous Spinal Tap, known for their bizarre and gory stage performances.

The band's members are all about dark humor, performing under wild aliases like Oderus Urungus, Balsac the Jaws of Death, and Beefcake the Mighty.

Their concerts feature crazy latex and paper-mâché costumes and sometimes even a giant mechanical maggot. However, it's not appreciated by everyone, as on a few occasions, authorities have banned them in some places due to their outrageous stage acts.

The band's music is known for being just as eccentric as their performances. One of their early hits, Scumdogs of the Universe, is considered one of their best works.

They've released albums with titles like This Toilet Earth, We Kill Everything, and Violence Has Arrived, which continue their shocking themes. They're also known for their creative music videos, including a long-form video called Phallus in Wonderland, which even earned them a Grammy nomination.

GWAR's lineup has changed over the years, but their characters remain the same, even as different musicians step into their roles. In 2014, the band lost their frontman, Oderus Urungus (whose real name was Dave Brockie), to a heroin overdose.

However, in 2017, they regrouped with a new character, "Blothar the Berserker," portrayed by original bassist Michael Bishop. They released The Blood of Gods and later came out with their 15th album, The New Dark Ages, along with a graphic novel titled GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity.

GWAR's mix of over-the-top performances, shocking visuals, and unconventional music has made them a unique and enduring force in the world of metal.