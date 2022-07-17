GWAR fall 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

American metal band GWAR announced a North American tour in support of their recently released album, The New Dark Ages. The tour is slated to kick off this September. The band will also perform throughout October and for two dates in November.

GWAR’s tour will kick off at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Chicago. The band will also perform at two other festivals, including Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, throughout their tour.

GWAR will be supported by Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot throughout the trek, except for one show on October 3, where Light the Torch will not be present.

Tickets for the tour are available via the band's official website or blueridgerockfest.com. Available shows are available in 3-day and 4-day general admission categories. Camping passes are also available for the tour.

GWAR Fall 2022 North American tour dates

GWAR @gwar Puny humans of the United States! Your Lords & Masters in GWAR are returning this fall. Tickets on sale today at noon at gwar.net Puny humans of the United States! Your Lords & Masters in GWAR are returning this fall. Tickets on sale today at noon at gwar.net https://t.co/bHTm1ue4wX

September 10 – Alton, Va. at Blue Ridge Rock Fest

September 11 – Nashville, Tenn., at Brooklyn Bowl

September 13 – Asheville, N.C. at The Orange Peel

September 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. at The Vogue

September 15 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues

September 16 – Pittsburgh, Pa. at Mr Smalls

September 17 – Chicago, Ill. at Riot Fest

September 19 – Tulsa, Okla. at Cain’s Ballroom

September 20 – Little Rock, Ark. at The Music Hall

September 21 – Columbia, Mo. at Blue Note

September 23 – Louisville, Ky. at Louder Than Life

September 25 – Lincoln, Neb. at Bourbon Theatre

September 26 – Denver, Colo. at Oriental Theater

September 27 – Casper, Wyo. at Gaslight Social Outdoors

September 28 – Billings, Mont. at Pub Station Outdoors

September 30 – Portland, Oreg. at Roseland Theater

October 1 – Seattle, Wash. at Showbox SoDo

October 3 – Vancouver, BC at The Vogue

October 4 – Spokane, Wash. at Knitting Factory

October 6 – Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House

October 7 – Sacramento, Calif. at Aftershock

October 8 – Ventura, Calif. at Ventura Theater

October 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. at The Belasco

October 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. at Brooklyn Bowl

October 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

October 12 – Flagstaff, Ariz. at Pepsi Amphitheater

October 14 – Dallas, Texas at Amplify

October 15 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live

October 16 – Austin, Texas at Empire Live

October 18 – Pensacola, Fla. at Vinyl

October 19 – Orlando, Fla. at The Beachum

October 20 – Atlanta, Ga. at The Masquerade

October 22 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. at Rapids Theater

October 23 – Detroit, Mich. at The Crofoot

October 26 – Milwaukee, Wisc. at The Rave

October 28 – Worcester, Mass. at The Palladium

October 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. at Franklin Music Hall

October 30 – Richmond, VA. at The National

October 31 – New York, N.Y. at Irving Plaza

November 2 – Toronto, ON at The Phoenix

November 3 – Baltimore, Md. at Soundstage

More about GWAR

GWAR @gwar



gwar.net/collections/th… Humans, your world is in flames, and GWAR's new album, The New Dark Ages tells the story of the Scumdogs having a party in the ashes. The greatest rock band in the history of this or any other planet, has made the greatest record of all time. Humans, your world is in flames, and GWAR's new album, The New Dark Ages tells the story of the Scumdogs having a party in the ashes. The greatest rock band in the history of this or any other planet, has made the greatest record of all time. gwar.net/collections/th… https://t.co/X4AQe26HTQ

GWAR, an American heavy metal band, was formed in 1984 and consists of a frequently-rotated lineup. The frontman and lead singer Dave Brockie, passed away in 2014. Despite that, the band has continued touring and making music despite that.

The band is known for its grotesque costumes and thematic and visual concepts around an elaborate science fiction-themed mythology portraying the band members as barbaric warriors.

In a press release, Blothar the Berserker said,

“Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART!"

The band has collaborated with Z2 Comics for their graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity, which was released on July 15 and can be ordered through the band’s website.

