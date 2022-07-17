GWAR fall 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

American metal band GWAR announced a North American tour in support of their recently released album, The New Dark Ages. The tour is slated to kick off this September. The band will also perform throughout October and for two dates in November.
GWAR’s tour will kick off at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Chicago. The band will also perform at two other festivals, including Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento, throughout their tour.
GWAR will be supported by Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot throughout the trek, except for one show on October 3, where Light the Torch will not be present.
Tickets for the tour are available via the band's official website or blueridgerockfest.com. Available shows are available in 3-day and 4-day general admission categories. Camping passes are also available for the tour.
GWAR Fall 2022 North American tour dates
September 10 – Alton, Va. at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
September 11 – Nashville, Tenn., at Brooklyn Bowl
September 13 – Asheville, N.C. at The Orange Peel
September 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. at The Vogue
September 15 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues
September 16 – Pittsburgh, Pa. at Mr Smalls
September 17 – Chicago, Ill. at Riot Fest
September 19 – Tulsa, Okla. at Cain’s Ballroom
September 20 – Little Rock, Ark. at The Music Hall
September 21 – Columbia, Mo. at Blue Note
September 23 – Louisville, Ky. at Louder Than Life
September 25 – Lincoln, Neb. at Bourbon Theatre
September 26 – Denver, Colo. at Oriental Theater
September 27 – Casper, Wyo. at Gaslight Social Outdoors
September 28 – Billings, Mont. at Pub Station Outdoors
September 30 – Portland, Oreg. at Roseland Theater
October 1 – Seattle, Wash. at Showbox SoDo
October 3 – Vancouver, BC at The Vogue
October 4 – Spokane, Wash. at Knitting Factory
October 6 – Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House
October 7 – Sacramento, Calif. at Aftershock
October 8 – Ventura, Calif. at Ventura Theater
October 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. at The Belasco
October 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. at Brooklyn Bowl
October 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
October 12 – Flagstaff, Ariz. at Pepsi Amphitheater
October 14 – Dallas, Texas at Amplify
October 15 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live
October 16 – Austin, Texas at Empire Live
October 18 – Pensacola, Fla. at Vinyl
October 19 – Orlando, Fla. at The Beachum
October 20 – Atlanta, Ga. at The Masquerade
October 22 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. at Rapids Theater
October 23 – Detroit, Mich. at The Crofoot
October 26 – Milwaukee, Wisc. at The Rave
October 28 – Worcester, Mass. at The Palladium
October 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. at Franklin Music Hall
October 30 – Richmond, VA. at The National
October 31 – New York, N.Y. at Irving Plaza
November 2 – Toronto, ON at The Phoenix
November 3 – Baltimore, Md. at Soundstage
More about GWAR
GWAR, an American heavy metal band, was formed in 1984 and consists of a frequently-rotated lineup. The frontman and lead singer Dave Brockie, passed away in 2014. Despite that, the band has continued touring and making music despite that.
The band is known for its grotesque costumes and thematic and visual concepts around an elaborate science fiction-themed mythology portraying the band members as barbaric warriors.
In a press release, Blothar the Berserker said,
“Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART!"
The band has collaborated with Z2 Comics for their graphic novel, GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity, which was released on July 15 and can be ordered through the band’s website.