5 Best fictional coaches of all time

At the heart of almost every sports-related film, one is sure to find a coach. Determined and steadfast, this coach is always prepared to not only train the talent at hand, but also motivate them, and mould them into their best version.

In this story, we take a look at some of the most influential characters who have played the role of a coach and shaped the life of an aspiring athlete for the better.

Disclaimer: This list is solely based on the author's opinion and contains spoilers about the films mentioned.

A look at the top 5 coaches created for the reel

1) Mickey Goldmill

Mickey talks to Rocky at the corner (Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

Anyone who has seen Rocky knows the importance of Mickey Goldmill. Played by Burgess Meredith, the actor went on to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor due to his performance.

Originally the owner of the gym that Rocky frequented, after world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed gave Rocky Balboa a chance at the title, Mickey became his manager and dedicated all his time to training him for that fight, and all the fights to come.

Mickey trains Rocky at his gym (Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

Gradually, he turns into a friend and father-figure for Rocky. It was he who made Rocky's rags-to-riches story come true.

2) Mr. Miyagi

Mr. Miyagi of The Karate Kid definitely merits a mention in this list. Primarily the old handyman of their apartment, Mr. Miyagi goes on to become Daniel's karate teacher and best friend.

His teaching style is quite unique, as he makes Daniel do household chores instead of karate techniques, which eventually helps the latter master numerous defensive moves.

Mr. Miyagi teaches Daniel karate (Image via Columbia Pictures)

As seen across the film series, Mr. Miyagi is not only well-versed in the techniques of karate, but also has a sea of wisdom at his disposal.

3) Norman Dale

Norman Dale with his assisstant coach, Wilbur Flatch (Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

Gene Hackman plays the character of Norman Dale, a temperamental man who is assigned to coach the high school basketball team of Hickory, Indiana. Even though he puts the team through draining routines and tells off anybody who doesn't listen to him, Dale's determination drives the boys to victory.

Norman Dale with his team from Hickory, Indiana (Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

In an important moment in the film, he points out that even if the boys lose, as long as the team has put in all their effort, they will be winners in his book. These words of confidence fuels the team to win their final match, earning them the title of State Champions.

Norman Dale plays a riveting role as the coach, and takes a special place in Hoosiers, which has gone on to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry.

4) Coach Ken Carter

Samuel L. Jackson plays the titular role of Coach Carter in this eponymous 2005 film. He is assigned as the coach of Richmond High School's basketball team.

Carter's approach is different, as he considers Basketball to be a means of educating the boys. He makes the team sign a contract which binds them to sit in the first rows for class and maintain a minimum of 2.3 GPA.

Coach Carter talks with his team in the locker room (Image via Paramount)

Coach Carter not only trains the team, but also helps them keep their options open, so that if their basketball career is not successful, they still have the option to study further and attend college. In that sense, he not only coaches them for basketball, but also for their life.

5) Stanley Sugerman

Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman plays the role of a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, in his upcoming movie Hustle. Sugerman dreams of becoming a coach, but is always on the road, scouting for new talent.

One day, while roaming the streets of Spain, he comes across Bo Cruz, a gifted street basketball player. Sugerman brings him to the States, promising him big bucks so that he can support his family.

Stanley Sugerman talks about his love for basketball with Bo Cruz (Image via Netflix)

Bo Cruz has trouble acclimatizing to the new environment and cannot perform at all. When the 76ers deny to take him in, he goes above and beyond to make sure that Cruz's talent is recognized, and decides to coach him in order to prepare him for the NBA.

Hustle is set to release on Netflix on June 8, 2022.

Can you think of any other fictional coaches who greatly impacted the lives of the characters around them? Let us know in the comments below.

