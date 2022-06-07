“Kevin Durant was the best player on those Warriors teams, and if you go look at those finals, Steph was awesome” - JJ Redick says Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors Big 3’s legacy has been secured

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA in the last eight years. Ever since Steve Kerr became their head coach, the Warriors have turned into a powerhouse.

Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball with his incredible 3-point shooting. He deserves a lot of credit for the success of the team. Of course, the front office has done a fantastic job too. Joe Lacob is one of the best owners in the entire league and has made some great moves in keeping the roster together.

The Golden State Warriors are now back in the NBA Finals. They are currently tied 1-1 with the Boston Celtics and are just three wins away from another championship ring. The series will now head to Bostn for Games 3 & 4.

The Warriors have one it with and without Kevin Durant, one of the best players in the league. While many fans disliked Golden State for bringing Durant to an already impressive team back in 2016, it was the right move.

The Golden State Warriors' Big 3 was amazing

The Golden State Warriors won their first championship in the modern NBA in 2015, the first year of Steve Kerr's coaching career. They defeated LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in six games, and they had a chance to repeat the same result a year after.

However, after taking a 3-1 lead in the series, LeBron and the Cavaliers made history as they went on to win. They did so by becoming the only team to come back from a 1-3 deficit in an NBA Finals series.

After a heartbreaking loss, the Golden State Warriors decided to sign Kevin Durant. The incredible scorer helped the team win two championships in a row and, according to J.J. Reddick, he was the best player on that team.

"Kevin Durant was the best player on those Warriors teams, and if you look at those finals, Steph was awesome. Draymond [Green] talked about this last week. Steph was fantastic.

"In '17, they were 16-1 in that playoff run and Kevin Durant was the first player since Shaq in 2002 to score 30 in every game of the finals. And both '17 and '18, he hit key buckets down the stretch of those back-breaking games agains the Cavaliers."

Reddick was definitely right, and he even talked about how Steve Kerr had to find a way to include Steph Curry more on the offensive end of the floor. Durant's presence made the job much easier for the Golden State Warriors. But Curry, who is a ball-dominant player, was not as involved as he was before Durant.

Kevin Durant was dominant

In his first NBA Finals with the Warriors, Durant averaged 35.2 points per game on insane efficiency. KD shot 55.6 percent from the field, including 47.4 percent from 3-point range. He also made 92.7 percent of the shots from the charity stripe.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24 On this day 6 years ago, Steph Curry and the Warriors came back from 3-1 down to beat the OKC Thunder in the Conference Finals in Game 7



This marked Kevin Durant's last game as a OKC player. And the start of the Warriors dynasty On this day 6 years ago, Steph Curry and the Warriors came back from 3-1 down to beat the OKC Thunder in the Conference Finals in Game 7This marked Kevin Durant's last game as a OKC player. And the start of the Warriors dynasty https://t.co/j5VzPZGHqN

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in five games, and Durant scored 39 points on 70 percent shooting in the final game of the series.

In 2018, Durant's scoring was slightly worse, but he made up for it with a fantastic all-around performance. The All-Star forward averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game as the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far