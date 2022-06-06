“Both have of them have proven to be wildly inconsistent” - Skip Bayless believes the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors are deeply flawed and psychologically vulnerable

Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals is over. The Golden State Warriors tied the series against the Boston Celtics after a fantastic third quarter. The series now moves to Boston for two games.

In the second game of the series, the Warriors scored 107 points, one point fewer than in Game 1. However, they limited the Celtics to only 88 points after allowing them to score 120 in the series opener.

The Golden State Warriors tied the series with a Game 2 victory in the 2022 NBA Finals. [Image Credit: Getty Images]

Both of these teams have been quite inconsistent so far in the series. While the Warriors were clear favorites to win it all, Boston will be extremely tough to beat. After all, they now have home court advantage and a chance to go up 3-1 before going back to San Francisco.

The 2022 NBA Finals and its inconsistency

Al Horford and Marcus Smart carried the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The duo combined for 44 points on 16-for-23 shooting while also combining for 10 3-pointers. In Game 2, they were shut down. The Warriors limited them to only four combined points on 2-for-10 shooting, a massive drop from the first game.

Skip Bayless, an NBA analyst, talked about the series on "Undisputed," pointing out the inconsistencies between the two teams.

"What we are dealing with here are two very flawed, psycologically vulnerable, wildly inconsistent basketball teams. Both of them have proven to be wildly inconsistent all the way through the playoffs."

Skip talked about the Warriors falling behind the Memphis Grizzlies by 55 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, saying how they don't have the championship DNA. The analyst also criticized the Celtics and their poor performance on their home court:

"They've already lost four home games this playoff run. They lost two to Milwaukee, and they lost two to Miami in Boston. That's vulnerable to me."

Even though the next two games of the 2022 NBA Finals are in Boston, the Golden State Warriors might win a game or two. They will have to win one game to get the home court advantage back.

The 2022 NBA Finals will be fun to watch

One good thing about the 2022 NBA Finals is that both teams seem evenly matched, which means that fans should get an amazing series. However, both Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr will have to make many adjustments if they want to win it all.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will have to do a much better job on offense. Last night, the duo combined for 22 points on 8-for-31 shooting, which was horrible. Fortunately, Jordan Poole stepped up and scored 17 points off the bench.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, will have to be more consistent with their defense as well. They won Game 1 thanks to their huge fourth-quarter run, yet were outscored by the Warriors 35 to 14 in the third quarter of Game 2.

The next game of the 2022 NBA Finals will be on Wednesday, June 8, in Boston.

