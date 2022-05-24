"Boston has two of the three best scorers... I still think they win this thing in six" - NBA insider placing his bet on Boston Celtics wrapping up ECF series in next 2 games

The Boston Celtics put on a fantastic show in Game 4 against the Miami Heat. After losing Game 3 and the homecourt advantage in the series, the Celtics bounced back in spectacular fashion. According to many fans and analysts, this was a must-win game for Boston.

Boston is one of the best defensive teams in the league, which is what they showed by limiting Miami to only 11 points in the opening quarter. Furthermore, Heat starters combined for only 18 points, the fewest points by a starting five since the NBA started tracking starters.

Boston Celtics are the better team

Chris Broussard shared his thoughts on the series and the Boston Celtics after Game 4. The NBA insider believes the Celtics are the better team. He, also, believes they have better scorers than Miami.

"I think that the Celtics are the better team... I do think that Boston has established itself as the better team... Boston has outscored them [Miami] by 28 points in the series."

Broussard has also talked about individual players in the Eastern Conference Finals. While he agrees that Bam Adebayo is the third-best player in the series, he also believes the Celtics have two of the three best scorers.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Celtics Game 4 win was more about Boston's win. They had to win. If they had lost the series would’ve been all but over. We all know how hard it is to come back from a 3-1 deficit. ... I do think the Celtics are the better team." — @Chris_Broussard "The Celtics Game 4 win was more about Boston's win. They had to win. If they had lost the series would’ve been all but over. We all know how hard it is to come back from a 3-1 deficit. ... I do think the Celtics are the better team." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/8eT81122IV

"I would say, for sure, Boston has two of the three best scorers, and that would be, obviously, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with Jimmy Butler."

While Butler is one of the best scorers in the playoffs, he scored only six points on 3-for-14 shooting in Game 4. It appears that the Heat swingman was still bothered by his right knee, but we will have to wait for the next game to see his status. Adebayo, who had a 31-point explosion in Game 3, took only five shots and finished with nine points in the loss.

Jimmy Butler scored only six points against the Boston Celtics in Game 4.

On the other side, Brown and Tatum combined for 43 points in the huge victory. While Brown struggled with shooting, making only five out of 20 shots, Tatum carried the offensive load with 31 points on 50-percent shooting. After four games in the series, they are averaging 25.0 and 24.3 points per game respectively.

Broussard strongly believes in the Celtics, despite Miami having a homecourt advantage.

"I feel good as a guy that picked Boston. I feel good about them, even though they don't have homecourt. I think they're now in control of the series... I still think they win this thing in six [games]."

