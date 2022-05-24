“Jimmy Butler should’ve just rested his knees for Game 5” - Skip Bayless sounds off on Miami Heat for their lack of intensity in Game 4 loss to Celtics 

NBA analyst Skip Bayless didn't mince words when describing the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat's performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat were outplayed from the get-go and didn't stand a chance of making a comeback. Bayless, who is rooting for Miami to win, didn't hesitate to call the Heat out for their lackluster performance. Here's what the 70-year-old analyst wrote in his recent tweet:

"It is painfully clear the Miami Heat, up 2-1, don't care about winning this game. Every shot is after-thought tentative. No hustle for loose balls. Jimmy Butler should've just rested his knees for Game 5."

Butler sustained a knee injury (inflammation) in Game 3 and missed the entire second half of that contest. He suited up for Game 4, though, as it wasn't considered a significant injury.

Jimmy Butler says his knee injury had nothing to with his underwhelming outing in Miami Heat's Game 4 loss to Celtics

Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat starters struggled to contribute in their loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4. Butler scored six points on three-of-14 shooting. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo had nine points, and Kyle Lowry finished with three. Max Strus and PJ Tucker went scoreless.

Miami's starters shot a combined seven-of-36 from the floor. It was always going to be an uphill task for Erik Spoelstra's men to give the Celtics a tough time down the stretch, with the starters misfiring big-time.

Some believed that Jimmy Butler struggled to be at his best because of the knee issue he dealt with in the last game. However, the former Chicago Bulls star clarified that wasn't the case, admitting he didn't play as well as he would've liked. Here's what he said regarding this (via Five Reasons Sports):

“I’m straight. No excuse for how I played tonight. Ain’t got nothing to do with my knee.”

The Miami Heat were down 18-1 to start the night. They didn't seem as aggressive compared to the last game. Butler and Co. settled for jumpers rather than attacking the paint to increase their efficiency scoring-wise.

The game ended with a 20-point differential, with the Boston Celtics winning 102-82. The series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 to be played at FTX Arena. The Heat will need to capitalize on their homecourt advantage or they could find themselves in deep trouble entering Game 6 when the two teams return to Boston.

