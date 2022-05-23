Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and more: Listing the 5 players with best ppg in postseason | 2022 NBA Playoffs

We are quickly approaching the final stage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In the East, the Miami Heat have a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics and have taken back the homecourt advantage. On the other side, the Golden State Warriors are just one victory away from a sweep as they took a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks last night.

There have been some amazing performances, so far, in the postseason, and we will rank the best scorers of the 2022 NBA playoffs in this article. The list includes players who have played two or more playoff series.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

After averaging 30.2 points per game in his first-ever playoff series last year, Ja Morant did not disappoint in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Despite facing tough opposition in the Warriors, the Memphis guard has managed to score 38.3 points per game on 52/45/80 shooting splits in the series, which was insane.

Unfortunately, his injury prevented him from appearing in more than three games in this round as the Grizzlies were knocked out in six games.

Scoring stats: 27.1 points per game, 44.0% FG, 34.0% 3PT, 74.7% FT

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Another season, another great run by the greatest shooter of all time. Stephen Curry hasn't had a 40-point performance in the playoffs yet, but it's probably just a matter of time before it happens. Instead, his scoring has been consistent and relatively efficient.

Thanks to his performances, the Warriors are up 3-0 against the Mavericks and will, most likely, advance to the NBA Finals.

Scoring stats: 27.1 points per game, 45.9% FG, 38.4% 3PT, 81.7% FT

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

After a historically poor performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Jimmy Butler is back and has looked better than ever before. The swingman has had a couple of 40-point games this season already and is two wins away from making his second NBA Finals appearance in three years.

Despite scoring only eight points before leaving Game 3 due to an injury, Butler is still a top 3 scorer in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Furthermore, he is the most efficient scorer on this list.

Scoring stats: 28.1 points per game, 53.5% FG, 34.7% 3PT, 83.0% FT

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are not going to defend the title of NBA champions this season. However, they put up a great fight, even without Khris Middleton, and it took the Celtics seven games to beat them. Giannis did it all on both ends of the floor; unfortunately, it was not enough to knock Boston out of the playoffs.

The Bucks forward even had back-to-back 40-point games against the Celtics, but Milwaukee ran out of gas and couldn't hold on to the 3-2 series lead.

Scoring stats: 31.7 points per game, 49.1% FG, 22.0% 3PT, 67.9% FT

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the best scorer of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic is doing it all! After missing the first three games of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Slovenian guard helped his team eliminate the Utah Jazz in the first round. Afterward, Doncic averaged 32.6 points per game against the Phoenix Suns as he took over after being down 2-3 in the series.

The Mavericks are currently down 0-3 and are one loss away from the elimination. Doncic had back-to-back 40-point games in Game 2 and 3, but it wasn't enough to beat the Warriors. Considering that he plays well under pressure, we can expect another great performance in Game 4.

Scoring stats: 32.1 points per game, 47.0% FG, 36.3% 3PT, 78.0% FT

