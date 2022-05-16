"Ja is just arguing with randoms on twitter" - Redditors send in hilarious reactions to Dillon Brooks' post-game comments on Golden State Warriors squad’s age after Game 6 elimination

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-96, in Game 6 of the semifinals on Friday.

After a back-and-forth competitive outing for three quarters, the game went out of reach for the Memphis Grizzlies after a 21-5 Warriors run in the fourth quarter.

In a chippy and physical series, the ire from either team didn't end, even after Golden State sent the Grizzlies packing. Dillon Brooks, who was suspended for Game 3 after fouling Gary Payton II, dished out his opinion on the future of the Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, stating:

"They know that we’re going to come every single year. We’re young, and they’re getting old. So, they know we’re coming every single year.” (h/t) The Athletic

To which Stephen Curry responded:

"He’s said a lot of crazy things. He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!” (h/t) The Athletic

The comments from Brooks sparked a flurry of hilarious responses on r/NBA.

Many have likened Morant's frequent battles on Twitter to Kevin Durant's.

Some pointed out Morant's (now deleted) controversial tweet.

Dillon Brooks' comments were likened to those of Patrick Beverely from a few years ago.

Golden State sealed a spot in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019. Game 1 will be played on Wednesday (May 18).

Review : Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson carry the Warriors past the Grizzlies

At this point, Game 6 Klay Thompson is a phenomenon in the Bay Area.

The highlight of Friday night's game, without a doubt, was Golden State's 70-rebound showcase, led by none other than big man Kevon Looney with 22 rebounds. The Warriors out rebounded the Grizzlies yet again, 70-44. The final tally for the series was 303-273.

In yet another spectacular Game 6 performance, Klay Thompson shot the lights out from three-point range, converting eight of 14 attempts, a staggering 57.1%.

Despite an overall poor shooting night, Stephen Curry had 29 points, with some crucial shots in the 21-5 run in the fourth quarter. Andrew Wiggins put up an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The crux of the series has been rebounding. Golden State was at a clear disadvantage coming into the series. However, with standout performances from Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, the Warriors out rebounded the team with the most rebounds in the regular season.

Edited by Adam Dickson