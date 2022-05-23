"Andrew Wiggins just killed a man on national TV" "You don't see bugs that get splattered by a Ferrari on the highway be like 'offensive foul'" - NBA world baptizes Luka Doncic after he gets posterized by Andrew Wiggins in Mavs vs Dubs Game 3

×
Andrew Wiggins serves up a poster on Luka Doncic
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
Modified May 23, 2022 10:29 AM IST
News

Andrew Wiggins served up a monster jam over Luka Doncic in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and the NBA community had to baptize the superstar after getting put on a poster.

With a 2-0 lead in the WCF series, the Golden State Warriors owe their success to Wiggins' contributions on the defensive end. Taking up the task of marking Doncic and picking him up from 94 feet from the tip-off, the Warriors forward has displayed unyielding tenacity when defending the Slovenian.

However, the fourth-quarter of Game 3 saw an explosive and cathartic response from Wiggins as he delivered a thunderous poster over his mark.

ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA 🤯 https://t.co/EMwNh6mnEY

The dunk itself garnered a loud response as the entirety of the American Airlines Center erupted.

While the play was intially deemed an offensive foul, a successful coach's challenge by Steve Kerr made sure that Andrew Wiggins' Kodak moment wouldn't be tarnished.

With the dunk shifting the flow of the game and probably the flow of the series, the play saw an animated response from NBA fans in the stadium and online as well.

Here are some of the best responses from fans on Twitter:

😳😳😳….. damn wiggs
Steve Kerr with the greatest challenge in the history of the challenge
mark davis really tried to steal the shine on the dunk of the playoffs 😂
Andrew WUTTTT????
LUKA HAS A FAMILY WIGGS https://t.co/LVppmEQafx
you dont see bugs that get splattered by a ferrari on the highway be like "offensive foul"
That’s the same thing Blake Griffin did to me!!! That’s a BUCKET and a NFT. Carry the hell on…
MAPLE JORDAN
Wiggins attacked the rim with disrespect on his heart
I assume that ref called an offensive foul because they were confused and didn't know a dunk that vicious was legal, like when Jackie Moon invented the alley-oop
@warriors Little FLUKA GOT EMBARASSED and refs trying to save him🥴
@warriors So nice I gotta post it twice. https://t.co/OwZ6b7bJCG
Andrew Wiggins reminding us he was a number one pick.
Andrew Wiggins just killed a man on national TV.
idc what the final score is andrew wiggins just won the damn game

With one of the most electric plays of this season's playoffs, Andrew Wiggins has truly lived up to his potential as a former number-one pick and an All-Star starter. Having notched his first 20/10 game in the playoffs, Wiggins continued to display his value to the Golden State Warriors.

Coming away with a 109-100 win in Game 3, the Warriors will enjoy a 3-0 series lead as they head into Game 4.

Considering that no team in history has made a comeback from being down 3-0, the Warriors are in a position to sweep the Dallas Mavericks on their home floor as well.

Andrew Wiggins' contribution to the Golden State Warriors' success

Andrew Wiggins guarding Luka Doncic
Andrew Wiggins guarding Luka Doncic

Having earned his first All-Star selection this season, Andrew Wiggins has undoubtedly been an essential element on the Golden State Warriors' roster. While his two-way potential has been highlighted at several points this season, the Western Conference Finals are where he has shined brightest.

Drawing upon the assignment of guarding Luka Doncic, Wiggins has done a tremendous job of pressuring the Mavericks superstar from fullcourt.

Although Doncic has recorded back-to-back 40+ point games, Wiggins has made the Slovenian work for every one of his points. The pressure created by the Warriors forward is evident as Doncic often passes out to initiate a change in matchups.

Wiggins ended the game with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Building upon his tremendous performance, the 27-year old has also led the Warriors in the +/- category in this series with +66.

Highest +/- by a Warriors player this series:+66 — Andrew Wiggins+57 — Steph Curry https://t.co/ZPar0QpLrN
With one game left, the Dallas Mavericks will attempt to turn things around on their home floor to keep their playoff dreams alive. However, Wiggins and the Warriors may have ripped the Mavericks' heart out after their performance in Game 3.

