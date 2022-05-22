Listing the 3 best postseason performers from Eastern Conference so far | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The NBA's Eastern Conference has finally become the best conference in the league! After more than a decade of struggling against the West, the East has managed to finish with a better record. At the end of the regular season, Eastern Conference teams were 226-224 against the opposing conference, which is why everyone expected an interesting postseason.

Fortunately for fans, the East hasn't disappointed so far in the playoffs. The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are currently facing each other in the Eastern Conference Finals, yet this clash is just one of many interesting series we've been fortunate to watch in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Thanks to all the talent in the conference, we've witnessed some amazing individual performances, and in this article, we will list the three best postseason performers in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, have been eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Despite their failure to defend the title, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great postseason run as he gave his best to push his team to the conference finals. Unfortunately, the Bucks, who were without Khris Middleton, ran out of gas and were knocked out by the Celtics in seven games.

Antetokounmpo put on a great show in the entire postseason and certainly did not disappoint against the Celtics. He ended his playoffs run leading the league in scoring with 31.7 points per game. Furthermore, his rebounding was also incredible (14.2 boards per game), and his defense was suffocating.

The Greek Freak became the first player in NBA history to record 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in a series, and his back-to-back 40-point games were a testament to his greatness.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has had a couple of subpar games so far in the playoffs, but he is still one of the best players in the league, and he, most certainly, belongs on this list. Thanks to his performances, the Celtics are now in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they even beat the Heat in Miami.

Jayson Tatum ended up scoring 46 points for the Boston Celtics in Game 6 against the Bucks.

Tatum's best performance came in Game 6 against the Bucks. The Celtics forward torched Milwaukee with 46 points on 17-for-32 shooting with seven three-pointers as well. Boston ended up tying the series at three games apiece and eventually advanced to the final stage of the conference playoffs.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



46 points

17/32 FG

7/15 3PT

9 rebounds

4 assists



On to Game 7 Jayson Tatum46 points17/32 FG7/15 3PT9 rebounds4 assistsOn to Game 7 Jayson Tatum 46 points 17/32 FG7/15 3PT9 rebounds 4 assists On to Game 7 🔥🔥 https://t.co/iOjOd0YdgR

With the Celtics down 1-2 against the Heat, we can expect Tatum to put on a great show once again. After all, he is averaging 33 points per game after a loss in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has been fantastic in the postseason and has had three 40-points games so far. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat wing left Game 3 against the Celtics with an injury, and his Game 4 status is currently unknown.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler left tonight's Game 3 with right knee inflammation and will not return. #MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler left tonight's Game 3 with right knee inflammation and will not return.

Despite scoring only eight points in 20 minutes before the injury, Butler is averaging 28.1 points per game in the playoffs on 53.5 percent shooting. He is second in postseason scoring among the remaining players, trailing only Luka Doncic. Furthermore, Butler ranks first in steals per game (2.2), and he's shot almost 35 percent from beyond the arc.

After a horrible performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Jimmy Butler is back and ready to conquer the Eastern Conference once again.

Eastern Conference MVP - Tatum, Butler, or someone else?

The NBA has added a new trophy for the conference finals, and both Tatum and Butler could become the first Eastern Conference Finals MVP! The reward will be given to the best performer in the series, and we can expect a player from a winning team to walk away with it.

Jimmy Butler or Jayson Tatum may end up winning the Eastern Conference MVP award.

If Butler's injury prevents him from playing well, another Heat player may win the new award. After all, Bam Adebayo's Game 3 explosion is a great sign!

On the other hand, Jalen Brown is one of the top candidates besides Tatum. After all, he's led the Celtics in scoring with 29.3 points per game on 55/46/70 shooting splits.

Edited by Windy Goodloe