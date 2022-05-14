"Giannis charges more than a Tesla!", "Maybe get Tatum the ball when he has flames shooting out of his a**?!" - Fans leave no stone unturned in awe of Giannis vs Jayson Tatum in Game 6 as Boston ties the series to force Game 7

The Boston Celtics forced a Game 7 contest in emphatic style in their Conference semi-finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks behind Jayson Tatum's 46-point effort.
Tatum's monstrous performance proved to be decisive in the eventual scheme of things. He shot 17 of 32 from the floor, including seven three-pointers, and also had nine rebounds on the night.
Tatum helped the Celtics dominate the match and win despite Giannis Antetokounmpo putting on a show for the defending champions. The reigning Finals MVP became the first player to register a 40-point, 20-rebound game since Shaquille O'Neal, who achieved the feat in 2001.
Boston won the tie 108-95. The two teams will now head to TD Garden to play the penultimate match of the series on Sunday, May 15.
Jayson Tatum's heaped praise on by NBA World following his series saving performance for Boston Celtics in closeout game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum has leaped toward superstardom ever since his debut in the NBA. He is yet to miss a playoff campaign in his six-year career and has already made three Conference Finals appearances.
Tatum and the Celtics were on the brink of elimination in the second round against the defending champions, down 3-2.
They needed a big-time performance from their talisman, and he delivered on the road in an elimination Game 6 matchup against the defending champions led by arguably the best player in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jayson Tatum stepped up to the occasion, and the NBA world took note of his efforts to save the day for Boston. Here are some of the best reactions to Tatum's masterpiece:
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate Celtics' defense
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unfazed by the challenge of going up against the best defensive team in the NBA in the form of the Boston Celtics. The "Greek Freak" has matched their physicality, refusing to alter his style of play.
That has allowed him to be a dominant force yet again. Giannis has averaged 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting from the floor this series.
With another 40-point game in the books, the NBA world showed their support, refusing to allow any slander to come his way for his team's loss in Game 6 against the Celtics.
NBA World embraces the newest rivalry in the league; Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum have played their hearts out for their respective teams in the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Their duel during Game 6 of their second-round series on Friday was the highlight of the night as fans started to sense a budding rivalry between the two All-Stars that could go on for years in the Eastern Conference.
Here's how the NBA world reacted to their back-and-forth battle: