"Giannis charges more than a Tesla!", "Maybe get Tatum the ball when he has flames shooting out of his a**?!" - Fans leave no stone unturned in awe of Giannis vs Jayson Tatum in Game 6 as Boston ties the series to force Game 7

The Boston Celtics forced a Game 7 contest in emphatic style in their Conference semi-finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks behind Jayson Tatum's 46-point effort.

Tatum's monstrous performance proved to be decisive in the eventual scheme of things. He shot 17 of 32 from the floor, including seven three-pointers, and also had nine rebounds on the night.

Tatum helped the Celtics dominate the match and win despite Giannis Antetokounmpo putting on a show for the defending champions. The reigning Finals MVP became the first player to register a 40-point, 20-rebound game since Shaquille O'Neal, who achieved the feat in 2001.

Boston won the tie 108-95. The two teams will now head to TD Garden to play the penultimate match of the series on Sunday, May 15.

Jayson Tatum's heaped praise on by NBA World following his series saving performance for Boston Celtics in closeout game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum has leaped toward superstardom ever since his debut in the NBA. He is yet to miss a playoff campaign in his six-year career and has already made three Conference Finals appearances.

Tatum and the Celtics were on the brink of elimination in the second round against the defending champions, down 3-2.

They needed a big-time performance from their talisman, and he delivered on the road in an elimination Game 6 matchup against the defending champions led by arguably the best player in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jayson Tatum stepped up to the occasion, and the NBA world took note of his efforts to save the day for Boston. Here are some of the best reactions to Tatum's masterpiece:

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Maybe get Tatum the ball when he has flames shooting out of his ass? Maybe get Tatum the ball when he has flames shooting out of his ass?

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 When Tatum seen Giannis and the Bucks tryna take the series When Tatum seen Giannis and the Bucks tryna take the series https://t.co/7NIybPlqbr

500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay That man Tatum has looked LeBron, KD and now Giannis in the eyes in the playoffs. That’s crazy. That man Tatum has looked LeBron, KD and now Giannis in the eyes in the playoffs. That’s crazy.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I thought Giannis was going to close it out Tonight but Jayson Tatum had other plans! The young man went scratch with a 46 piece spicy all flats with the W! Carry the hell on… I thought Giannis was going to close it out Tonight but Jayson Tatum had other plans! The young man went scratch with a 46 piece spicy all flats with the W! Carry the hell on…

Cassidy Hubbarth @CassidyHubbarth Tatum to the Bucks comeback Tatum to the Bucks comeback https://t.co/vbtSfFOZgX

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 How Tatum carrying the Celtics How Tatum carrying the Celtics https://t.co/wBus3bdqMX

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is one win away from beating a God and a Freak in the same playoffs. Jayson Tatum is one win away from beating a God and a Freak in the same playoffs. https://t.co/F7gw1047KS

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate Celtics' defense

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unfazed by the challenge of going up against the best defensive team in the NBA in the form of the Boston Celtics. The "Greek Freak" has matched their physicality, refusing to alter his style of play.

That has allowed him to be a dominant force yet again. Giannis has averaged 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting from the floor this series.

With another 40-point game in the books, the NBA world showed their support, refusing to allow any slander to come his way for his team's loss in Game 6 against the Celtics.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Giannis: *Starts to dribble*



Marcus Smart and Grant Williams: Giannis: *Starts to dribble*Marcus Smart and Grant Williams: https://t.co/sX4fReKyqg

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking I don’t want to see any Giannis slander with all due respect. I don’t want to see any Giannis slander with all due respect.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Giannis charges more than a Tesla. Giannis charges more than a Tesla.

NBA World embraces the newest rivalry in the league; Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum have played their hearts out for their respective teams in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Their duel during Game 6 of their second-round series on Friday was the highlight of the night as fans started to sense a budding rivalry between the two All-Stars that could go on for years in the Eastern Conference.

Here's how the NBA world reacted to their back-and-forth battle:

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Tatum and Giannis in a battle of pure skill and gritty bully ball right now. Feels like Street Fighter. What a show. Tatum and Giannis in a battle of pure skill and gritty bully ball right now. Feels like Street Fighter. What a show.

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz Giannis and Tatum before Game 7 on Sunday



Giannis and Tatum before Game 7 on Sunday https://t.co/h52IEULNw4

