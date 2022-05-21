Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will continue their 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals matchup at TD Garden. They will square off for Game 3 on Saturday.

The two teams have won a game apiece so far. The Celtics returned to full strength with veterans Marcus Smart and Al Horford in the lineup for Game 2. They beat Miami 127-102, erasing an early ten-point deficit in the first quarter.

Boston has an excellent chance of winning the next two games due to their homecourt advantage and taking a 3-1 series lead.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time: Saturday, May 23rd; 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 22nd; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Miami Heat Preview

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

The Miami Heat desperately need players not named Jimmy Butler to contribute with efficient production on the offensive end of the floor. Butler scored 29 points on 61.1% shooting in the last game. Meanwhile, none of his teammates scored 15 points or more.

The Heat shot 44.2% as a team overall, including just 29% from the 3-point range. That was the turning point of the tie as the Celtics were red hot with their game on the offensive end of the floor.

The Miami Heat need to create better opportunities to score, especially for their role players, as it will take a team effort to topple Boston on the road.

PJ Tucker and Kyle Lowry are questionable for Game 3, so the Heat could have a solid chance of returning to winning ways.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @NBAonTNT. The swelling in left knee of Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has subsided, allowing him to bypass an MRI and he intends to be available for Game 3 tomorrow against Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports The swelling in left knee of Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has subsided, allowing him to bypass an MRI and he intends to be available for Game 3 tomorrow against Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

The Boston Celtics have arguably the best depth in the NBA this season. They have plenty of players that can step up to the occasion and produce game-winning performances.

That was on full display against the Heat in Game 2. Six players scored in double digits, three crossing the 20-point mark. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 27 points on eight of 13 shooting, while Marcus Smart played an efficient all-round game, registering 24 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

The Celtics had a fluent game offensive as they knocked down 51.2% of their field goals, including 20 threes on 40 attempts. They continued to maintain their intensity on the defensive side, which allowed them to build on their 17-0 run late in the first quarter, leading to their eventual win.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 21, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Miami Heat +220 Over 207.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110] Boston Celtics -275 Under 207.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Celtics are favorites to win this tie because of their remarkable performance in Game 2. They also have homecourt advantage in this contest. Meanwhile, the Heat struggled on the road in their previous series against the Sixers. The Celtics are a stronger team than Philadelphia, so Miami may find it tough to grind out a win at the Garden.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat Betting Tips

The Heat are 25-16 against the spread on the road. Miami has a 26-15 OVER/UNDER record on the road. Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.8 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Boston Celtics Bettin Tips

The Celtics are 19-21-1 against the spread playing at home. Boston has a 20-21 OVER/UNDER record at home. Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.2 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics have momentum on their side owing to their stellar Game 2 win against the Miami Heat. They have more contributors on the offensive end of the floor than the Heat, which could play a part again. Due to that, the Boston is our pick to win this matchup.

The Celtics have a 4-2 record at home this season. Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are questionable for this matchup. Boston had six scorers in double-digits in the last match.

Where to watch Heat vs Celtics

The game between the Heat and the Celtics will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

