“There's 30 seconds before halftime; just wait until halftime” - Steph Curry sounds off on getting tripped by beer vendor during Game 3 vs. Dallas, passes a cheeky remark saying hopefully the vendor got a 'big tip'

A beer vendor tripped Steph Curry during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors talisman was agitated when the incident happened and sounded off regarding the incident in the post-game press conference.

Here's what Curry said (via 95.7 The Game):

"There's 30 seconds before halftime. If you order a drink, just wait until halftime. I don't know why they needed to deliver it right then. Thankfully, I was alright. He was doing his job, so hopefully, he got a big tip."

Pickswise @Pickswise



Steph Curry got tripped up by the beer vendor Steph Curry got tripped up by the beer vendor 😳https://t.co/fALLU6thl7

Steph Curry could have been severely injured, which justifies his post-game remarks. Fortunately, the two-time NBA MVP was back up on his feet immediately, escaping the situation without a mishap.

Steph Curry leads Golden State Warriors to just one win away from making an NBA Finals appearance

The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Dallas Mavericks in their 2022 NBA Conference Finals series. Steph Curry scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists in Game 3, shooting 50% from the floor, including six triples in Sunday's Game 3 contest.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry tonight:



31 Points

11 Assists

5 Rebounds

50% FG

5/10 3PM

6/6 FTM Steph Curry tonight:31 Points11 Assists5 Rebounds50% FG5/10 3PM6/6 FTM https://t.co/lU3RFkE04c

Curry has been phenomenal for the Warriors throughout this postseason campaign. The 34-year-old has averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 rebounds per game across 14 appearances in the 2022 playoffs. He has shot 45% from the field, including 38% from the 3-point range on 10.4 attempts per contest,

Steph Curry has had his ups and downs during the regular season. That hasn't been the case in the 2022 playoffs so far. The eight-time NBA All-Star is absolutely locked in this postseason, helping the Warriors stay on course to make the NBA Finals this year.

If the Warriors win the title, Curry could also add his first NBA Finals MVP award to his already stacked trophy cabinet. He has done an excellent job thus far, and Golden State will need him to continue to perform in this fashion until the last game of the season to land their fourth title under his leadership.

The odds favor the Golden State Warriors due to several other reasons as well. They have a deep roster this time, akin to their dynasty days, with every player adapting to their roles with great effect.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole haven't looked shy in big moments, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have displayed their championship DNA in full flow.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava