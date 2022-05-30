3 reasons why Boston Celtics could prove to be a difficult matchup for Golden State Warriors in the finals | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Eastern Conference finals have been very interesting so far. The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat have won three games each and will play in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday. Even though the Heat have home court advantage, the Celtics have arguably been the better team so far in the series.

In the West, the Golden State Warriors are waiting for either Boston or Miami. After their victory over the Dallas Mavericks in five games, the Warriors are rested and ready for the NBA Finals. However, if the Celtics advance, they could be a tough matchup for the Warriors.

Boston Celtics have a fantastic defense

The Boston Celtics are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and are capable of stopping the Warriors. During the regular season, the Celtics led the league in defensive rating with 106.9. Their +7.5 net rating was also the best in the league.

The Boston Celtics have played fantastic defense all season long.

They have done a great job stopping the Heat, especially in Games 4 and 5. In these two games, Miami averaged only 81 points per game, which shows how tough the Celtics' defense was. Keep in mind, this was done against the team that led the NBA in 3-point percentage during the regular season.

In their two games against the Celtics in the regular season, the Warriors averaged only 99.5 points per game. This was nearly 12 points below their average for the season.

They are not scared of the Warriors

The Warriors will have a home court advantage over the Boston Celtics in their potential series. However, this doesn't mean much. The Celtics are not scared of opposing arenas and they showed it by playing extremely well in Miami.

Boston won two out of their three games in Miami and outscored the Heat by nine points in these games. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the squad are not afraid of Stephen Curry and the Warriors. They will most certainly win at least one road game if they advance to the finals.

The Celtics are finally healthy

Some of the most important players have missed games in the playoffs for the Celtics. This includes Al Horford, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, a defensive anchor.

After a couple of games of struggle, the Celtics are finally healthy and ready to take on a new challenge. Their defense with Smart and Williams is suffocating and as long as they stay healthy, they will be a threat against the Warriors.

If anyone can stop Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the amazing Golden State roster, it's a healthy Celtics team.

