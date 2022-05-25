Listing Boston Celtics' 3 most key players this postseason | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics have had a terrific run in the playoffs after finishing second in Eastern Conference's regular season standings. Coach Ime Udoka has proven to be a perfect fit for the 17-time title-winning franchise.

They have continued to show grit and performed at the highest level, shredding the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round series. They are arguably one of the only teams capable of putting a stop to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks title campaign.

They are pegged as one of the favorites to win the 2022 championship title, having gone through the Nets and the Bucks. The Celtics are tied with the Heat after four games in the series. The franchise is predicted to win the series in Game 6.

Below are some of the players responsible for the team's outstanding performances in the playoffs.

3 key players for the Boston Celtics this postseason

#1 Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics looks on from the bench.

Marcus Smart has been one of the key players for the Celtics team during the postseason. His work on defense has been near perfect, making it difficult for the opponents.

Although he has been playing with an ankle injury for most of the playoffs, his performance levels have been consistent.

His playmaking skills have seen him lead the team in total assists. The Defensive Player of the Year is the third-best scorer on the team with an average of 15.8 points per game.

#2 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter.

The Celtics forward is having one of the best displays of his career as he solidifies himself as one of the Celtics' "Big Three."

His shooting percentages have seen an increase over the years as he has recorded a career-high in points in the playoffs. He has shot 48.0% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point line.

NBA @NBA

Jaylen Brown WENT OFF for 40 points in Game 3, setting a playoff career-high while also becoming the first @celtics player to score 40+ on 70% or better from the field in Playoff game. Jaylen Brown WENT OFF for 40 points in Game 3, setting a playoff career-high while also becoming the first @celtics player to score 40+ on 70% or better from the field in Playoff game. https://t.co/L8uLaHfpf1

Despite his knack for scoring, Jaylen Brown has been putting in the work on defense.

He leads the team in steals, having completed an average of 1.3 steals per game in the playoffs. With an average of 22.9 points, Brown is the second-best scorer on the roster.

#3 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum has been phenomenal throughout the postseason. Although he has had some off days, he has come back stronger and put up MVP-caliber performances.

His best performance in the playoffs came against the Milwaukee Bucks on the back of a loss. He posted 46 points, nine rebounds and four assists to secure the win for the team and tie the series to force Game 7.

The three-time All-Star has developed his game and become one of the best players in the league and he is only 24 years old. He has taken the reins as the team leader and could lead the franchise to its first title in 13 years.

