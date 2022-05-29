“By no means does this stamp Steph Curry, or Klay Thompson, or myself” - Draymond Green says the Warriors dynasty has always been intact, says making the NBA finals only helps the dynasty, not stamp it

The Golden State Warriors have been a major force in the NBA. They have dominated the league in the past decade more than any other franchise. The team's trio, consisting of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, are largely the reason for the franchise's success.

Their advancement to the 2022 NBA Finals is proof of how lethal they are with all members of the trio healthy and available for games. During Thompson's long absence from the court owing to several injuries, the Warriors failed to make it to the playoffs.

Thompson's first season back saw him average 20.4 points in the regular season. He also got the team through to the playoffs and in Game 6 against the Mavs, he led the team with 32 points.

With a chance to win their fourth title in six appearances, the Warriors have been applauded and praised. The trio are said to be on the verge of creating a dynasty, but Green disagrees, stating that the franchise has been a dynasty.

He revealed that whether or not they clinched their fourth title as a team; it does not certify their greatness. They are already a great team, having solidified their legacy. Green said:

"I'm going to tell you going to these NBA Finals and possibly winning a championship. I think it only helps, but the dynasty was intact before this. Like this doesn't stamp the dynasty, the dynasty been stamped and it's just continuing to get better and better.

"But by no means does this stamp Steph Curry or Klay Thompson or myself or whoever.

"We've been doing this and yes, it's great to be back in this position. But I know people be needing stuff to talk about, but this doesn't decide or you know like all of a sudden now like "Oh yeah this is a dynasty," nah stop it. We've been a dynasty, and so I also wanted to acknowledge that."

Are the Golden State Warriors' "Big 3" the best in the modern NBA?

(R-L) Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

For a decade in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors and their "Big 3" of Curry, Thompson and Green have dominated the league. Their shooting prowess and defensive abilities have made them the most lethal in the league.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The trio of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green have the 2nd most playoff series wins (21) by any trio in the last 30 seasons. The trio of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green have the 2nd most playoff series wins (21) by any trio in the last 30 seasons. https://t.co/HPpdDgLK9Z

In five consecutive seasons (2014-2019), the trio led the Warriors to the NBA Finals in all five seasons. It was almost perceived as their birthright as they continually made it to the finals, winning three out of five attempts.

With the opportunity to win their fourth title as a team in less than eight seasons, the trio have solidified themselves as the best in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson