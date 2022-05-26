"Compared to Games 1 & 2, Jimmy Butler looks more like Alfred the Butler" - Skip Bayless shows Miami Heat's talisman no mercy after his dismal 13 point performance in Game 5

Skip Bayless fired shots at Jimmy Butler after the Miami Heat forward displayed yet another disappointing performance. The 32-year-old scored only 13 points on 22.2% shooting from the field. His inefficiency meant that the Heat lost 93-80 in Game 5 of the series.

Jimmy Butler was terrific in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, but since then has had trouble showing up. Skip Bayless has constantly emphasized how important he is to the team. However, he believes the six-time All-Star has just been a shadow of himself from the first two games and this in no way is helping the Heat.

He took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Butler's Game 5 performance, where he wrote:

"Right now, compared to Games 1 & 2, Jimmy Butler looks more like Alfred the Butler."

After delivering a 41 point performance in Game 1, Jimmy Butler scored 29 in Game 2 to prove his ability to everyone in the NBA community. Following that, it was believed that the former Most Improved Player had some issues with his knee, due to which he has failed to perform. Butler, however, did not give any excuse for his performance and said that he needed to get better.

After the first two games, Jimmy Butler has shot 10-40 from the field in the last three games. This is a very disappointing stat considering that he had been shooting over 50% before that. With the Miami Heat now down 3-2, they will certainly need some heroics from Butler in the remaining two games against Boston if they are to pull out a win.

The entire team misfired in Game 5. The Heat will be up against it at the TD Garden in Boston in Game 6 as it is one of the toughest places to play for opposition teams.

Can Jimmy Butler help the Miami Heat make a comeback in this series?

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five

Jimmy Butler was having another special postseason campaign after the first two rounds of the playoffs. Many had put their hopes on him to lead the Heat past the Celtics.

He shouldered this responsibility by putting in brilliant performances in Games 1 and 2. However, since then he has not had a single game where he has scored over 13 points.

Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports “I’m fine: the knee is Ok. I got to do better.” — Jimmy Butler “I’m fine: the knee is Ok. I got to do better.” — Jimmy Butler https://t.co/zfKYt8OqBF

The 32-year-old is a proven performer in the playoffs and has many a times single-handedly brought the team out of difficult situations. With the odds once again stacked against the team from South Beach, it might all come down to Jimmy Butler again.

The Heat have some special players like Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, who have not been at their best in the playoffs. Lowry scored zero points in Game 5 and looked completely out of place, which is what resulted in the loss. Adebayo was good in Game 3 but other than that he has had no significant performances in the series against the Celtics.

Tyler Herro, who has been effective for them from the bench, has missed two games. However, going into Games 6 and 7, the Heat have to do what they have done all series, which is be resilient. They have a roster that is extremely deep and if everyone does their job well, the Heat can definitely pull things back in the series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy