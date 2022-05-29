“In 20 years they’re gonna have a Steph Curry award, we could bet the house on that” - Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry can overtake 5-time NBA champion, cites the attention he demands

Steph Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Finals appearance. Kendrick Perkins believes it is perhaps time to rank him above Magic Johnson.

For Perkins, a Finals MVP is the remaining award the Warriors guard needs to win to rank higher than Magic on the all-time list. There is a chance Steph will win his first Finals MVP award this year. However, the Warriors first have to defeat either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors sealed their finals berth after a convincing win against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was honored with the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award. That prompted a discussion on the "NBA Today" set.

Malika Andrews asked if Steph could now be compared to Magic despite winning an award with his name. Perkins said:

"Yeah, why not? Think about it. In 20 years, they're gonna have a Steph Curry award, we could bet the house on that.

"There's gonna be a Steph Curry award. Here's the thing when I look at finals MVP. It's like playing with Steph Curry is plug and replace."

Perkins analyzed how much Steph adapted to playing with different teammates over time, including acquisitions such as Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins. After also pointing out how much attention Steph gets, Perkins said:

"Championships and finals MVPs can enhance your legacy, I get that. But, it shouldn't take away from it.

"This is not an individual sport like boxing, or tennis, or golf, where you have to win the championship to define your legacy in the team sport. Sometimes, you could be doing what you need to do and others just don't have it."

The fact that this is worthy of debate goes to show how impactful Steph is. He is credited with revolutionizing the game and opening the community's eyes to the advantage of the 3-point shot.

Nonetheless, his ability to shoot 3-pointers does not take away from his handling skills or court vision. He is also able to drive and finish at the rim.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after winning the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award.

The Warriors have picked up where they left off, showing that they can be a threat when healthy. They had to endure a two-year playoff hiatus due to injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

With the Splash Brothers reunited, the Warriors are back in the finals, a spot they reached for five consecutive seasons from 2015 until 2019. In those five years, they won three titles.

A series loss came against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, after LeBron James pulled off the unthinkable and overcame a 3-1 deficit. Their 2019 run was marred by injuries, allowing the Toronto Raptors to have an easier time winning the title.

Getting back to this stage is commendable, but the work is not done. Whichever team advances from the East will pose a significant threat to their championship hopes.

