“He’s one of the only players ever that would beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one” - Colin Cowherd praises Kevin Durant, says he’s an incredible shot maker

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history and definitely one of the most talented scorers. The Brooklyn Nets forward has won four scoring titles so far in his career and was close to winning another one last season.

Throughout his 14-year career, Durant has averaged 27.2 points per game. His career shooting percentage is 49.6 percent. He's also always been very successful from beyond the arc, converting 38.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

KD is lethal from just about every part of the floor, and he is capable of scoring 30 points in every game. Colin Cowherd, an NBA analyst, believes that he could even beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

Kevin Durant's career has been fantastic

Even though many NBA fans did not like it when Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, it was the right move. The prolific scorer won two championships there while shooting above 50 percent in all three of those seasons.

Kevin Durant won his first scoring title in his third year in the league, averaging 30.1 points per game. This was his first of four scoring titles in five years.

Cowherd recently ranked his own top 20 NBA players in the last 20 years. He ranked Kevin Durant fifth on the list, praising his incredible skills. Cowherd said:

"He's an all-time shot maker. I believe he's one of the only players ever that would beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one."

Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player of all time, so this praise means a lot. While Cowherd is known for his hot takes, this praise makes a lot of sense. Durant is not only incredibly efficient, but he is also six-foot-10.

As amazing as Michael Jordan was on both ends, he would have a lot of trouble stopping Durant.

Unfortunately, Durant has not had much success lately. His Brooklyn Nets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and he has only appeared in 90 out of 246 regular-season games in the past three years.

The rest of the list

Right after Kevin Durant, Colin Cowherd picked Shaquille O'Neal on his list. The big man was one of the most dominant centers in the league, and he won two championships in the last 20 years.

After Shaq, Cowherd picked Stephen Curry, one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league. Curry may move further up on the list as he is only four wins away from winning his fourth championship ring.

Kobe Bryant was the second-greatest player in the last 20 years, according to Cowherd. He won three championships in this period and was a scoring champion twice.

Finally, the NBA analyst picked LeBron James at the top of the list. This pick is not surprising at all considering how dominant James has been ever since he entered the league.

