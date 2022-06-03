“He saw what Michael did after basketball, he saw what Magic was did after basketball, he saw what Shaq was able to do” - Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James is the “Billy GOAT,” says he’s proud of him

LeBron James is a billionaire! The four-time NBA champion has had a lot of success, on and off the court, and has recently joined a very exclusive club. Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player who has become a billionaire.

What makes James' billionaire status more impressive is the fact that he has become the only active NBA player to achieve this. Jordan, on the other hand, became a billionaire more than a decade after he retired.

LeBron James' billionaire status is impressive

LeBron James has been in the NBA for almost two decades. He has earned numerous accolades and established himself as one of the best players in the league's history.

The LA Lakers forward received $41.2 million from his contract this year, which makes up around one-third of his total earnings. According to Forbes, the two-time Olympic gold medalist made more than $120 million last year alone. Most of this money came from James' successful business investments.

Sports analayst Shannon Sharpe spoke about James' billionaire status on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." He compared the Lakers superstar to Jordan, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, who all have successful businesses outside of basketball.

"This is an amazing accomplishment," Sharpe said. "I am extremely proud. He's really a Billy GOAT. He saw what Michael did after basketball. He saw what Magic did after basketball. He saw what Shaq was able to do after basketball."

Sharpe pointed out that James has made less than $400 million on the court. That means that he had to earn more than $600 million off the court to reach billionaire status. The analyst praised the forward, saying he's charismatic and determined, and that is why he's become so successful.

LeBron has amazing circle of friends

Shannon Sharpe also spoke about LeBron James' circle of close friends. He mentioned Rich Paul, Maverick Carter and Randy Mims, who have helped James achieve this accomplishment.

They are all LeBron's business partners and should get some credit for the success of the 18-time All-Star.

"LeBron was lucky, because a lof of time, you get people that take advantage of you along the way," Sharpe said. "These guys got each other's backs."

Considering how many NBA players lost their money shortly after their playing careers ended, James' story is really impressive. Not only has he achieved a lot of success for himself, but he has also brought his best friends along.

James has passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list but may surpass him in net worth too. [Image source: Getty Images]

All the members of James' circle have helped each other, and they definitely deserve all of the success they have gotten. Even though James is turning 38 in December, we can expect him to play a few more years in the NBA.

Michael Jordan's net worth is estimated to be around $2.1 billion in 2022, but it won't be shocking if James eventually surpasses him.

