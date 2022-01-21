“The team is tooooooo strong!” – LeBron James reacts to Maverick Carter joining Red Sox Foundation board, as Carter builds business with Fenway Sports Group

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and business manager Maverick Carter continue to make an impact in professional sports. James and Carter became the newest partners in the Fenway Sports Group last year, meaning the two became part-owners of professional teams like the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football club and other entities.

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced Carter had joined the team's Foundation as its eighth board member. It's a massive move for Carter, as his role will be to seek to combine his determination to uplift others with the Red Sox Foundation's mission of "improving lives throughout New England in the areas of health, recreation and education."

Carter released a statement expressing how honored he is to join the board of directors:

“It’s an honor for me to join the Red Sox Foundation’s Board of Directors and have the opportunity to help inspire and empower families and communities in Boston and beyond.”

Carter and James have remained close friends since playing high school basketball together at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. Since then, the longtime friends have become business partners, and Carter has been James' business manager.

The LA Lakers star took to Twitter to express his excitement about Carter joining the Red Sox Board of Directors:

"The team is tooooooo strong!!!"

Maverick Carter and LeBron James continuing to impact the sports

LeBron James, right, and business partner Maverick Carter

LeBron James and Maverick Carter have made waves in professional sports. The latest announcement from the Boston Red Sox shows Carter is continuing to rise with his impact in the world of sports. James' business manager started working with Fenway Sports Group in 2010 through what the foundation described as a "strategic partnership between the company and LRMR Ventures."

Carter has stood out in the sporting world for his ability as a sports philanthropist, and it's clear the Boston Red Sox Foundation has been pleased with his impact in the New England community. It's clear Carter and James have their goals set on expanding their empire beyond the NBA.

The sporting world will continue to watch to see what lies ahead for Carter and James, as they look like they have plenty of plans for the future.

James, 37, is in his 19th season in the NBA. His LA Lakers are 22-23 after losing four of their past five games.

