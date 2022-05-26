Photos: "Don’t forget what we talked about" - LeBron James surprises 'I Promise School' students on their last day of school

LeBron James is one of the world's most famous athletes. He has earned many accolades throughout his NBA career and has impacted many lives. While this year hasn't been great for the Los Angeles Lakers forward in terms of on-court success, he has achieved a lot more off the court.

James' "I Promise School" is one of his greatest off-court projects. The school, which opened in 2018, is aimed at at-risk children and has been making the world a better place for four years.

LeBron James visits 'I Promise School' on its last day

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player visited the school in his hometown, surprising its students on the last day of school.

"The King" wrote in an Instagram caption:

"Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school @ipromiseschool!! Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. Don’t forget what we talked about."

While there are debates about James' place among the greatest players in the history of the league, we can all agree that his off-court impact is huge. What he's been doing for the kids of Akron is fantastic and it's amazing that the town has such a hero.

Besides his visit to "I Promise School," the 37-year-old forward has also visited his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. James spent some time with Dru Joyce Jr., his former coach.

"Just a Kid from Akron stopping by to say hi to his former coach."

What's next for LeBron James and the Lakers?

Anthony Davis and LeBron James had a disappointing season two years after winning their first title together.

LeBron James had some fantastic performances in his 2021-22 campaign, but his Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

James was even shut down at the end of the season due to an injury and was unable to qualify for the scoring title. The forward finished the season averaging 30.3 points per game, the second-best mark of his career.

Despite his great stats, the Lakers won only 33 games this season, missing even the play-in. This was a disappointing result for both fans and the players. There is no doubt that the front office will have to make huge changes to make the team competitive next season.

The Lakers are quite old and James is turning 38 this year. The road ahead will be tough, but with a few right moves, the Lakers could get back to the NBA Finals very soon.

