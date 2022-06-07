“Rule number one, you never count another man’s money.… I’ve been knowing since he’s 17, 18” - Shaquille O’Neal on LeBron James becoming a billionaire, says he’s happy for LeBron and his family

LeBron James recently became a billionaire. The LA Lakers superstar has become the first active NBA player to achieve this impressive feat. While his contract is impressive, James has made the most of the money through his successful investments.

This amazing news has quickly spread all over the world. Many have congratulated LeBron James on the achievement. Shaquille O'Neal, James' former teammate, spoke about it as well.

O'Neal is happy for LeBron James

While O'Neal hasn't joined the billionaire club, he knows a lot about business investments and what it takes to be successful.

Most NBA players are used to spending a lot of money during their careers. However, this becomes a problem once they retire, as they stop receiving huge paychecks.

O'Neal, who retired in 2011, is still wealthy, and his business portfolio is amazing. The Hall of Famer has a net worth of $400 million, which ranks him among the richest basketball players.

On his podcast, the four-time NBA champion was asked about LeBron James' impressive feat. O'Neal said:

"Rule number one: never count another man's money. I'm happy for LeBron. I've been knowing him since he's 17-18. I'm happy for his mom, happy for his kids, it's good. I'm happy for him."

Shaq also added that he doesn't care much if he joins the billionaire club himself. According to the former NBA MVP, the titles are useless. He also said that he doesn't count his own money.

"I learned a long time ago that titles are useless. We as people, we as men, fight for useless titles."

Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal were teammates on the 2010 Cleveland Cavaliers. This was LeBron's last season in Cleveland before he left to join the Miami Heat. The superstar eventually came back and won the city its first-ever NBA championship.

This, on the other hand, was O'Neal's second-to-last NBA season. He averaged 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds during the regular season and was also a decent contributor in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Now, LeBron is playing for the LA Lakers, a team O'Neal won three championships with. Considering that he hasn't shown signs of slowing down, it won't be surprising if James ends up winning three championships in Los Angeles too. After all, he has won one so far.

