Hallmark's Spring Breakthrough cast list explored

Spring Breakthrough is a brand new romantic drama movie that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Samantha Herman has acted as the writer for the movie, while Mykelti Williamson has served as the director.

The upcoming heartfelt movie will revolve around the blooming love story of single mother Monica, who will be seen arriving at the Gulf Shores after getting the surprising news of her daughter's engagement. According to the official synopsis of Spring Breakthrough,

"A single mother surprised by her daughter's recent engagement, travels to the Gulf Shores where she finds love unexpectedly."

The lead cast list for Spring Breakthrough includes Demetrius Grosse, Keesha Sharp and Rhyon Nicole Brown. Without further delay, let's dive right in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the new Hallmark movie before it arrives on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Take a closer look at the cast members of Spring Breakthrough and their body of work

Keesha Sharp as Monica Rollins

The renowned actress, dancer and singer Keesha Sharp is all set to play the lead role of the single mother Monica Rollins in the brand new Hallmark movie, Spring Breakthrough. Sharp is best known for her portrayal of the character Monica Charles Brooks in Girlfriends, Gigi in Are We There Yet? and Trish Murtaugh in Lethal Weapon.

Sharp has also been a significant part of several other well-known TV series, including Everybody Hates Chris, Bad Teacher, American Crime Story, The Good Fight, Power Book II: Ghost, Empire, Melissa & Joey, Elementary, Instant Mom, The Exes, The Player and several others.

The actress has also been a part of several other notable movies and short films, such as American Adobo, Malibu's Most Wanted, Why Did I Get Married?, Never Die Alone, Sayeneshin, Killer Coach, Fixed, Born Guilty, You Have a Nice Flight, Marshall, A Christmas Surprise, Titanic 666 and a few others.

Demetrius Grosse as Clark Randall

The highly acclaimed actor and producer Demetrius Grosse will be seen portraying the pivotal character of Monica Rollins' love interest Clark Randall in the romantic drama movie. Grosse is best known for playing the roles of Bug in Samaria, Baron Samedi in Heroes, Deputy Emmett Yawners in Banshee, Terry Bausch in Game of Silence, CPO Ezekiel "Preach" Carter in The Brave and Charleston in Frontier.

Grosse has also been a crucial part of several other notable TV series, including Westworld, The Rookie, Lovecraft Country, Fear the Walking Dead, NCIS: Los Angeles, Swagger, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, How To Be A Gentleman and many more.

The actor has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, such as Hollywood, This Is Martin Bonner, Battle Of The Year, Saving Mr. Banks, Never A Neverland, Straight Outta Compton, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Rampage, Love Jacked, Body Cam and several others.

Rhyon Nicole Brown as Vivian

Well-known singer, dancer and actress Rhyon Nicole Brown is all set to play the crucial role of Monica Rollins' daughter Vivian in Hallmark's Spring Breakthrough. The actress is best known for portraying the characters Madison in That's So Raven, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Sutton in Lincoln Heights, Taylor in Eight Crazy Dates and Lauren Dupont in Our Kind of People.

Rhyon Nicole Brown has also been a part of a few other well-known movies and short films, including Get Rich or Die Tryin', Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le, Throwback Holiday, Killers Anonymous, Unseen, A Christmas Stray, Santa and Pete and a few others.

Brown has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, entailing Hidden Hills, Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse, Tales, Empire, BoJack Horseman, Santiago of the Seas, Judging Amy, ER, My Wife and Kids, Everybody Loves Raymond, Girlfriends, Boston Public and more.

Other cast members of the Hallmark romantic drama movie Spring Breakthrough include Akono Dixon, Shane Willis, Topher Fredd, Charlie Q. Smith, Alfred E. Rutherford, Ginger Cressman, Sarah S. Fisher, Arlene Baluyut, Brooklyn Majors and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Spring Breakthrough, which will arrive on Sunday at 7:00 pm ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

