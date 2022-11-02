Halloween 2022 costumes: 5 best-dressed women

Our favorite celebs celebrated Halloween 2022 by sharing photos of themselves dressed up in the spookiest costumes.

This year, celebrities dressed up as everything from cartoon characters to clones of themselves, giving us some of the most creative looks ever.

Here are this year's top five best-dressed women for the spooky season.

Heidi Klum as a worm & 4 other best-dressed women celebrities for Halloween

1) Heidi Klum as a Worm

Heidi Klum dresses up as worm for Halloween.

The Victoria's Secret model and television personality didn't hold back when it came to expressing her vision for the spooky season, raising the creepy bar even higher. It is a known fact that Heidi can pull off any extravagant costume and this year, she stunned her followers by dressing up as a worm for the spooky season.

Heidi spent nearly ten hours on Halloween dressing up as a worm, with her husband Tom Kaulitz accompanying her as a fisherman.

2) Kendall Jenner as a Cucumber

The viral video of Kendall practicing her cucumber-cutting technique from The Kardashians was all the inspiration, she needed this year for the spooky season.

Jenner's video quickly had then become viral due to her inability to slice a cucumber. She didn't miss an opportunity to keep the joke going this Halloween by dressing up as a literal cucumber and accessorizing with the ideal accessory, a fake knife.

Kendall Jenner, not only stuck to the cool-as-cucumber look for this spooky season, but also dressed up as a pigtailed cowgirl from the Pixar franchise, swapping out denim briefs and crop tops for Jessie's Western jeans and shirt.

3) Cardi B as Marge Simpson

The "Bodak Yellow" singer's Halloween costume this year was a seductive Marge Simpson. The rapper shared a "Mugler-inspired" Marge-inspired photo on Instagram as a tribute to the late French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who was known for his one-of-a-kind and stunning avant-garde creations.

Lizzo, like Cardi B, dressed up as Marge Simpson, making Marge a popular Halloween costume this year.

4) Janelle Monáe as the White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland"

Janelle Monae as The White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland for Halloween.

The American singer, actress, and rapper Hippity Hoppity-ed her way from wondaland to wonderland this spooky season as she posed on her Instagram dressed like the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

The "Hidden Figures" actress looked flawless in her white rabbit costume, which she paired with a red tuxedo, white gloves and metallic gold glasses.

To make the look more genuine, the rapper stood as a white rabbit in a garden, drinking tea and holding a clock, lending more life to the character she chose for the spooky season.

5) Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein

Kylie Jenner ruled the spooky weekend with her stunning 'Bride of Frankenstein' costume, inspired by the character in the sci-fi horror film. She brought her look to 'life' with a white Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style bandage gown, fake scars, and a gravity-defying black and white wig.

The Kardashians have no doubt dominated this year's spooky season, and Jenner added to the creepy Frankenstein's wifey ensemble with looks like "Elvira: mistress of the dark and outer space avatars."

These were the five best-dressed Halloween queens who upped the spooky game and injected extra glitz to the season. Let us know in the comments who you think topped the Halloween 2022 look the most.

