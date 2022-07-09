7 Best Kendall Jenner Exercises That Can Help You Get Fit

Kendall Jenner is one of the top supermodels in the world. She's also an entrepreneur and social media influencer, well known for her slender and sculpted physique.

She is very charming and works hard to maintain her appealing body. Jenner prefers working out in the morning and exercises for an hour or so. Although she's more into abs workouts, which help her stay lean, she also makes it a point to lift weights and perform bodyweight exercises from time to time.

Kendall Jenner prefers resistance workouts over aerobic exercises and occasionally does cardio. You’ll be surprised to learn that she doesn’t always get time to hit the gym. However, she makes sure to move her body and carries out a simple 11-minute at-home abs workout to work out her core muscles.

Abs is her favourite part to work out. Whenever she gets time to spare at home, she does planks, squats and other bodyweight exercises to build her muscles.

If you are curious to learn more about Kendall Jenner’s workout routine, take a closer look at some of the exercises she swears by.

Kendall Jenner exercises that can help you get fit:

Here's a look at seven Kendall Jenner's exercises that can help you get fit:

1) High Plank

When it comes to strong and toned abs, Jenner typically relies on a high plank. Plank is one of the most effective bodyweight exercises that helps activate different muscle groups in your body, including the abs, quads, glutes, calves and hamstrings.

To do it:

Take a position on all your fours with your toes and knees flexed on the floor. Make sure your hips are over your knees and your hands are wider than your shoulder width.

Using your hands, grip the floor, and engage your lats by rotating your shoulders outwards.

Straighten both your legs to lift your knees off the floor and get in a push-up position.

Engage your core, and squeeze your glutes and quads.

Hold for a few breaths, and release your body to the floor.

Repeat.

2) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are effective abs exercises that not only target your abs but also get into deeper abs and obliques as well.

To do it:

Lie on the floor, and keep your lower back pressed and knees bent.

Keep your hands behind your head.

Contract your cores, pulling in your abdominal muscles to stabilise your spine.

Lift your legs; straighten out your right leg, and simultaneously bring your left knee close to your chest.

Turn your upper body to the left, and bring your right elbow towards your left knee.

Repeat the movement, alternating sides.

3) Side Plank Crunches

Side plank crunches help target your hips and obliques. Additionally, they also help improve your overall body posture and protects your spine.

To do them:

Take a side forearm plank position by supporting your body on one forearm with both your feet stacked, legs stretched and hips lifted.

Keep your top arm behind your head.

Bend your top leg, and lift it to reach the same elbow while maintaining balance and keeping your body in a straight line.

Return your arm and leg to the initial position, and repeat the exercise by alternating sides.

4) Single Leg/arm Plank

This exercise targets several small muscles and works deeper into your abs while keeping your core muscles pulled in and tight.

To do it:

Start in a high plank position, and keep your hands under your shoulders and your entire body straight.

Lift your left arm up, and simultaneously lift your right leg.

Hold the pose, and lower them down.

Perform the movement on the opposite leg and arm.

5) Knee To Elbow Plank

This exercise is a challenging variation of the standard plank. It helps target your core muscles, particularly the obliques, which help develop stability and enhance strength.

To do it:

Take a high plank position.

Keeping your back absolutely stable and straight, bring your knee to your elbow on the same side.

Hold the position, and return the leg to the starting position.

Switch sides, and repeat.

6) Frog Crunches

Frog crunches are productive abs exercises that work on the abdominal wall and also help strengthen and tone your core muscles. Moreover, they also improve your posture and stability and enhance your muscle power.

To do them:

Lie down on the floor, with your back flat.

Keep your hands behind your head, and raise your legs at a 45-degree angle.

At the same time, raise your upper body using your core, and flex your knees to bring them near your chest.

Lower your body back to the floor, and extend your legs to return to the starting position.

7) Leg Lifts

Leg lifts are also included in Kendall Jenner's workout routine, as they target the upper and lower abdominal muscles and helps develop strength in these muscles. This exercise also flexibility across your hip flexors and back extensors as well.

To do them:

Lie straight on the floor, with your legs together and arms on your sides.

Lift your right leg off the floor as high as you can, keeping it absolutely straight.

Lower your leg down, and repeat the exercise on your left leg.

Takeaway

These are some of the Kendall Jenner exercises that can help you get a fit and toned body like her. If you want to achieve results quick, be consistent, and remember to include protein in your diet. Some high-protein foods that Kendall Jenner loves to have include oatmeal, eggs, grilled chicken and avocado.

