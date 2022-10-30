Halloween movies: 5 best films to watch on Prime Video 

Halloween is right around the corner, and the best way to spend your Halloween is to channel your inner spooky spirit and put on a good horror movie. Prime Video has a bunch of Halloween-themed movies ranging from creepy to terrifying, including all-time classics like The Conjuring, new horror gems like Orphan: First Kill, and family-friendly animated children's films like The Addams Family.

Check out this binge-worthy list of Halloween movies on Prime Video.

5 best Halloween films available on Prime Video

1) The Conjuring

This 2013 film, directed by James Wan, is a classic horror movie, making it a must-watch on Halloween. Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor, the film single-handedly shaped Wan into becoming the master of the horror genre and also spawned a successful franchise called the Conjuring Universe, with popular titles like The Nun and Annabelle.

Arguably the scariest film of the entire franchise, this film features a fantastic haunted farmhouse in Rhode Island from the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Focusing on the disturbing horror experiences of the Perron family, the film throws both emotion and jump scares your way to give you a unique experience. The big jump scares of this film often arrive without the standard build-up, which makes it a thousand times scarier.

The Conjuring and its sequels, The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It are available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) Suspiria

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this 2018 supernatural horror film is a remake of Dario Argento's classic 1977 Italian film of the same name. The film pays homage to Argento's original film by taking several creative liberties to make the story entertaining for fans of elevated horror movies. The film is centered around Susie (played by Dakota Johnson), an American woman who enrolls at the prestigious world-class Markos Dance Company in Berlin, which is secretly run by a coven of witches.

The film depicts the powerful magical darkness at play in the dance academy through the context of fascist powerplay by embedding the supernatural within the psychological. Art, dance, horror, magic, and violence are all combined in Guadagnino's film to conjure a truly terrifying tale fit for streaming on Halloween. The film stars veteran actor Tilda Swinton in three roles alongside actors Mia Goth, Angela Winkler, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Guadagnino's Suspiria, as well as the original film, are both available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) Orphan: First Kill

Directed by William Brent Bell, this 2022 film is a prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra's 2009 hit film Orphan starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Vera Farmiga, and Peter Sarsgaard. At the age of 25, Isabelle Fuhrman reprised her role as Esther Albright in Bell's film to play a younger version of the character, a challenge made possible by using clever camera angles instead of CGI.

The thriller serves as a prequel to the original film tracing Esther's origin story of escaping from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia and taking on a new identity. The film begins with Esther impersonating as a couple's missing daughter before unleashing her evil reign of terror. Bell's film is as wild and frightening as the original one.

The nightmare-inducing Orphan and its prequel Orphan: First Kill are perfect for Halloween and available for streaming on Prime Video.

4) Us

Director Jordan Peele's second film, Us, is another perfect Halloween watch. The 2019 horror film follows Adelaide Wilson (played by Lupita Nyong'o) and her family, consisting of her husband Gabriel (played by Winston Duke) and their children Zora (played by Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Jason (played by Evan Alex), who are attacked by their creepy-looking and maniacal doppelgängers Red, Abraham, Umbrae, and Pluto.

The critically-acclaimed film dives deep within the conflicted territory of class, race, and privilege to explore the past oppression of the United States and the darker sides of the American experience.

The chilling film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

5) The Addams Family

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, this 2019 animated black comedy is based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The voice cast of the film features Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, and Nick Kroll as Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, and Uncle Fester.

The film explores the origins of the Addams family as Gomez and Morticia settle in an abandoned asylum on a hill in New Jersey. It then follows the lives of its macabre members 13 years later as they prepare for a visit from some of their spooky relatives.

The kid-friendly Halloween film and its 2021 sequel, The Addams Family 2, are available for streaming on Prime Video.

Don't forget to watch these spooky films on Halloween only on Prime Video.

