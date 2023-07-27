Happiness for Beginners review: Is Ellie Kemper's Netflix rom-com worth a watch?

Happiness for Beginners premiered on July 27, 2023, on Netflix. The film seamlessly blends humor, drama, and romance to take viewers on a captivating cinematic journey. With its compelling narrative that touches the heartstrings of audiences and can even be called an absolute must-watch on the popular streaming platform.
The official synopsis of Happiness for Beginners as per Netflix, reads:
"At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life — and love — when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip."
The plot revolves around a tired divorced schoolteacher, Helen who teeters between her life's struggles and mental health. However, her life takes a sudden turn when she unknowingly encounters love on a hiking trip. The rom-com effectively encompasses a wide range of themes, including coming into one's own and finding motivation. It also explores the perpetual nature of a human to find love and strength amidst miseries.
A review of Happiness for Beginners: A subtle fusion of hope and acceptance infused in an asymmetric plot
Netflix's Happiness for Beginners takes viewers on a captivating journey that intertwines self-discovery and the quest for love.
Directed by Vicky Wight, this film revolves around Helen, a woman in her thirties who, following a divorce, decides to enroll in a wilderness survival course. The course is set amidst the majestic trees of upstate New York. The wilderness serves as a symbolic canvas against which Helen embarks on her transformative voyage marked by healing, self-exploration, and new beginnings.
The film gives viewers a blend of several flavors pertaining to self-discovery, hope, acceptance, and finding mental solace. The rom-com also depicted numerous shades of happy and hilarious moments thereby making the atmosphere jovial and interactive. However, it faltered to provide a balanced storyline.
What draws attention in the film is Helen's zest for undergoing a transformative journey to find purpose and navigate her evolving relationship with Jake.
One of the film's most touching conversations is when Jake tells her that he remembered a time when she used to be so much time. This line becomes a recurring theme throughout the story, serving as a reminder of Helen's past self. It haunts her present and shapes her journey towards self-discovery. The dialogues in the screenplay add depth to the characters and their relationships, making the narrative more expressive and relatable.
Just like any other rom-com film, Happiness for Beginners has its own shortcomings. The film delivered a subtle junction of Helen going on an emotional transformative journey coupled with soft laughable moments. However, the ability to weigh the narrative elements equally backfired and made it seem like the plot was deflecting from the storyline.
Helen's transformative journey could have been deployed in a more engaging and inspiring direction yet it felt repeated and crippled resulting in a loss of interest. Similarly, the platonic relationship between Jake and Helen portrayed by Luke Grimes and Ellie Kemper is based on fake starts and stops. This only makes the plot less connected to emotional elements.
Amidst the faulters, the movie still shines when it showcased Helen toling hard to overcome struggles and embrace her transformation while understanding the true meaning of life and love. The backdrop of alluring rivers and beautiful coniferous trees coupled with Helen's remarkable transformation elevated her strength and will to see the world with hope and possibilities.
Although the film, Happiness for Beginners could have wrapped the narrative from a distinct vision to lead a transformative journey of the lead character, the movie manages to resonate with the audience.
Happiness for Beginners is currently streaming on Netflix.