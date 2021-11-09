Happiness, episode 2: Yi Hyun and Sae Bom get married for a flat, but an apocalypse is on the horizon

Happiness, episode 2 began with Sae Bom's (Han Hyo Joo) announcement that to her friend Seung-kyung that she got her hands on the apartment being rewarded for cops with high performance. Of course, that was possible because of the scratch she suffered at the hands of one of the many infected human beings.

The Center for Infectious Diseases hired her, and the program director provided her with points high enough to pass the eligibility criteria for the flat. The catch was that she had to have a family of her own, and the newlywed couple got a leg up in the final allotment of the flats.

Yi Hyun might be in love with Sae Bom in Happiness, episode 2

Sae Bom proposed marriage to Yi Hyun for two reasons in Happiness, episode 2. First, he was her best friend and closest single male companion that she had access to at the earliest. Second, he had asked her out when the two were in high school. She assumed that there might just be a tiny bit of interest rooted in him still.

So why did Yi Hyun say yes in Happiness, episode 2? He did not even need any convincing, for that matter, in the tvN K-drama. He said yes the moment Sae Bom told him about the house.

However, Yi Hyun seemed to have hidden intentions, revealed during his conversation with the captain of his team.

The day the two of them planned to move into their new flat, he printed out their picture together from when Sae Bom had pushed him off the rooftop to teach him a lesson. She was in handcuffs, too, and the two reminisced about their past, but Yi Hyun's expression in Happiness, episode 2 indicated that this moment meant more to him.

The question, of course, is if Sae Bom realized her close friend's intentions in Happiness, episode 2. Even as their relationship took off in an unexpected direction, the audience was more taken in by how the show portrayed the beginning of an apocalypse.

The reason humans were infected with a disease that turned them into blood-thirsty creatures was due to a drug found to treat pneumonia. The side effects caused this dangerous change in humans, and many who had transitioned into these beings were held at a nondescript university building.

Happiness, episode 2 also revealed that Sae Bom was not the only one to get scratched by the infected. Her friend Seung Kyung was also scratched, and his wound did not heal.

In fact, unlike Sae Bom, his wound did not heal. It was spreading on his upper body, and he wanted to save up money before his time was up. So he decided to become an informer for a news publication.

However, in the process of collecting evidence in Happiness, episode 2, Seung-kyung was trapped in a truck full of the infected. It was not too long before he became one of them. Yi Hyun and Sae Bom are now set to meet more such people due to their close involvement in the investigation.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It was also revealed that one of the residents at the flat that Yi Hyun and Sae Bom moved into also took the drug in question in Happiness, episode 2. How long before she transitioned?

Edited by Ravi Iyer