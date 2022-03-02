"Happy Birthday Justin Bieber": Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, and more celebrities wish popstar on 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber wished Justin Bieber on his birthday as he turned 28 on Tuesday, and his wife shared a special social media tribute to the singer to celebrate the occasion.

The image carousel started with a photo of Hailey and Justin standing amidst nature, gazing into each other's eyes. The couple took pictures during various occasions that preceded them, including dinners, gatherings, and a classy and elegant night out.

Hailey wrapped up the tribute with a beautiful photo of the Justice singer as a baby. Justin's famous friends joined in, in addition to his wife. During a FaceTime call, Kanye West shared a photo of himself and Justin smiling.

DJ Khaled also used a FaceTime screenshot to wish the pop star a happy birthday.

On social media, Poo Bear, an American songwriter, singer, and music producer, also wished Justin.

Scott Samuel "Scooter" Braun, an American media owner, record executive, and investor who has managed artists such as Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber, also wished the singer via tweet.

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé and Alfredo Flores, the American director, also wished the artist a happy birthday.

The singer also received birthday wishes on social media from his family, including his siblings Jaxon Bieber and Bay Bieber, as well as his mother, Pattie Mallette.

Pattie sent him a heartfelt message.

Fans sent blessings to Justin Bieber on his birthday

Fans have also wished Justin Bieber a happy birthday, in addition to the many celebrities, friends, and family.

chloe @biebersdepths Happy 28th Birthday to the one and only Justin Bieber. We really grew up with this man i’m emotional #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber Happy 28th Birthday to the one and only Justin Bieber. We really grew up with this man i’m emotional #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber https://t.co/xlX27fUKFu

comfort ◡̈ @irenicbieber

no words can explain how much i love you @justinbieber happy birthday 🤍 no words can explain how much i love you @justinbieber happy birthday 🤍 https://t.co/qFN0jU5dKW

Justin Bieber Analytics @JDBAnalytics Happy 28th birthday to our prince of pop, one of the greatest, @justinbieber . Wishing you a safe recovery and sucess on the road for the Justice tour. Can't wait to see you back doing what you love the most. Happy 28th birthday to our prince of pop, one of the greatest, @justinbieber. Wishing you a safe recovery and sucess on the road for the Justice tour. Can't wait to see you back doing what you love the most. https://t.co/rCa9v70zdT

ItsGeorgie⁷ @biebtanworld Happy 28th Birthday to the man who brings billions of people comfort, happiness, and love. The world has watched you grow into the man you are now. God loves you so much Justin Bieber, may he continue to watch over you & bless you. So proud of you!

Happy 28th Birthday to the man who brings billions of people comfort, happiness, and love. The world has watched you grow into the man you are now. God loves you so much Justin Bieber, may he continue to watch over you & bless you. So proud of you! https://t.co/u4fiKo5LX0

Feb◠‿◠ @milkysuga_1993 always be happy with your wife, hailey can't wait to see you on your world tour again happy birthday!! #JustinBieber #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber Hello drew! Happy birthday Justin Drew Bieber. My love since 2009always be happy with your wife, haileycan't wait to see you on your world tour againhappy birthday!! @justinbieber Hello drew! Happy birthday Justin Drew Bieber. My love since 2009 💓 always be happy with your wife, hailey💞 can't wait to see you on your world tour again😆 happy birthday!! @justinbieber #JustinBieber #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber https://t.co/V7FZLgo6Me

More on Hailey and Justin Bieber

The week before, a report revealed that the singer, among others on his team, had tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, his Las Vegas show had been rescheduled for June.

Meanwhile, supermodel Hailey revealed in a recent cover interview with WSJ Magazine for the Spring Women's Fashion issue that she has made up her mind about when she desires to start a family.

"I think ideally, in the next couple of years, we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

Hailey and Ghost Singer were vocal about their wish to start a family after they married in 2018. Last year, the Justice singer expressed his desire to start trying for a baby.

Hailey, however, told the media that she wants to accomplish more before starting a family because she is still young.

Hailey turned 25 in November, and the Baby singer also wished his wife a happy birthday on social media.

