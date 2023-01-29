Happy Valley season 3 episode 5 release date, air time, cast, and more details revealed

Few things make Happy Valley fans happier than a brand-new episode, especially when it's the penultimate one. Yes, the time has come for the BBC One show to air its latest episode before the much-anticipated finale of Happy Valley season 3, and what a ride it has been so far. The British crime series has evolved significantly over the last few years.

The third season of the show centered around the story seven years after the second season. The new case pushed Catherine Cawood to her limits just ahead of her much-needed retirement.

With the upcoming fifth episode, the case will come to an even steeper point, leaving only the resolution behind. There is a good chance that the third season will wrap up Happy Valley for good, which means that the next two episodes could be the last we see of Sarah Lancashire's Catherine.

Happy Valley season 3, episode 5 will air on January 29, 2022, at 4.30 PM EST. It will air at 5:30 PM in Britain. Read on for more details.

Happy Valley season 3, episode 5: What to expect from the penultimate episode?

BBC One is well-known for building up mysteries. This is what the massive network decided to do in this week's episode. With no teaser, set photos, and a very brief logline, most of the details about the fifth episode are still under wraps. The only indication of the plot comes from a one-liner plot that BBC released earlier this week. The brief synopsis for the show reads:

"Catherine races to protect her family as a murder investigation begins."

While not much indicative of what to expect from the episode, it will heavily deal with Catherine's family. This episode may see some major character deaths as well since the future of the episode seems pretty certain at this point. If there is no other season, the creators of the BBC One show may opt to kill off characters and put in some dramatic twists.

The episode may also feature a very important cliffhanger as this is the last episode before the big finale. Sally Wainwright has rarely strayed away from doing brave things with the show, so it could be quite natural to expect some big and dangerous things lying ahead in the episode.

The upcoming episode of the show is directed by Fergus O'Brien with a script from Sally Wainwright.

More about Happy Valley

Happy Valley is a British crime drama television series set and filmed in West Yorkshire. Written and created by Sally Wainwright, with help from some brilliant British directors, the series premiered on 29 April 2014. The second season came two years later while the third one took quite a long time to come.

The series follows Catherine Cawood and her various trysts with dark crimes and mysteries. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Post her teenage daughter's suicide, Sergeant Catherine Cawood leads a team of strong-willed police officers in West Yorkshire to solve cases in the area."

Happy Valley cast includes Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran, Charlie Murphy, James Norton, and George Costigan.

