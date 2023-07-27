Harley Quinn season 4 episodes 1, 2, and 3 review: Do the premiere episodes of the new season meet the audience's expectations?

The animated adult dark comedy series Harley Quinn has returned with a new season. The first three episodes of the show's fourth season arrived exclusively on HBO's streaming platform Max on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey are the developers of the animated series, which has garnered a lot of popularity among viewers over the last three seasons due to its highly entertaining plotlines.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Harley Quinn season 4 have been titled Gotham’s Hottest Hotties, B.I.T.C.H., and Icons Only, respectively. The first episode was written by Tom Hyndman, the second episode by Ava Tramer, while the third episode saw Sarah Nevada Smith writing the script.

Ever since the three episodes of the fourth season were released on HBO's Max, followers of Harley Quinn have been eagerly waiting to learn how the episodes have turned out. Season 4 has begun with an interesting first episode that sees a series of striking events, including a case involving a brutal serial killer and a Harley Quinn takedown.

Meanwhile, the second episode takes viewers on a dramatic ride as they see Quinn learning a new stress management technique from Alfred, who ends up getting arrested at the of the episode. Episode 3 then takes an enthralling turn as Harley and her bestie Ivy decide to go on a girls' outing.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Harley Quinn season 4 give viewers an eventful and riveting journey

Intriguing storylines, which are backed up by excellent writing

Harley Quinn @dcharleyquinn Get ready for a kickass Season 4! pic.twitter.com/yfYRPmyeDS Your favorite power couple is back, for better AND for worseGet ready for a kickass Season 4! #HarleyQuinnS4

Season 4 of HBO Max's Harley Quinn continues to take bold swings with its premiere episodes 1, 2, and 3. The first three episodes put equal focus on both Harley and Poison Ivy, as the two keep on doing what they know and do best. While Harley's character is seen to take a turn from her anti-hero persona, Ivy keeps her villainous priorities straight in this season, which leads to a shift in the dynamic of the inseparable duo.

The first episode sees Harley and the Bat Family dealing with Professor Pyg, who is a serial killer, and the titular protagonist ends up brutally ending Pyg's life. The second episode sheds light upon Alfred, who is seen taking the wrong path in order to reunite with Bruce. However, his plan fails, and he ends up in Arkham instead of Black Gate. The third episode then takes an emotional turn as viewers witness Ivy and Harley reigniting their friendship and becoming godparents to Tabita's nine shark babies.

Writers of the first three episodes of the show's season 4 have done a wonderful job of keeping the storylines fresh, distinct, and interesting. Each episode provides viewers with a different energy. Although the second and third episodes may feel less action-heavy in comparison to the first episode, all three have something different to offer to fans.

Especially scenes such as the one where Harley and Ivy are enjoying their time in Las Vegas, or the one where Harley brutally kills Professor Pyg, or the one where Alfred is caught by Harley while committing a bank robbery are are well-written and add contrasting elements to the new season.

Impressive voice acting by the cast makes the episodes fascinating to watch

The lead voice cast of Harley Quinn has been giving stellar performances to fans since the first season of the adult animated series. The promising voice cast members have returned for the fourth season and have continued to provide the audience with a fascinating experience.

Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as the voice of Harley's best friend and a total baddie, Poison Ivy, is simply amazing. As such, their quirky and appealing portrayal of their respective characters through their distinctive voices gives pleasing effects to the fans.

Other voice cast members of the series' fourth season include Ron Funches as King Shark, Alan Tudyk as the Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, Condiment King and more, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman and Tom Hollander as Alfred Pennyworth, among others. They have also done a great job of voicing their respective characters and making the series' new season a must-watch.

Don't forget to catch the first three episodes of Harley Quinn season 4, which are currently streaming on HBO's Max.