Harry Connick Jr. Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. has announced a summer tour scheduled for this November. The trek is billed as a Holiday Celebration tour and will kick off in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and conclude on December 24, 2022, in San Francisco. The artist will also make stops at DPAC in Durham, North Carolina, and at New York City’s David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, Mesa, Arizona, Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, and at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.

Known for his holiday music, Harry Connick Jr. has released hits including (It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus and When My Heart Finds Christmas.

The presales for Harry Connick Jr.’s tour are currently ongoing and available via Ticketmaster. A general on-sale will begin on September 16, 2022, at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Harry Connick Jr. 'A Holiday' 2022 Tour Dates

Nov 18 – Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre

Nov 19 – Philadelphia at Academy of Music

Nov 20 – Richmond, VA at Altria Theater

Nov 21 – Washington, DC at Kennedy Center

Nov 22 – Durham, NC at DPAC

Nov 23 – Durham, NC at DPAC

Nov 25 – Cleveland at KeyBank State Theatre

Nov 26 – Rochester, NY at Auditorium Theatre

Nov 27 – New York City at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

Nov 28 – New York City at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

Nov 29 – Pittsburgh at Benedum Center

Nov 30 – East Lansing, MI at Wharton Center

Dec 1 – Milwaukee at Riverside Theater

Dec 3 – Peoria, IL at Civic Center Theater

Dec 4 – St. Louis at Stifel Theatre

Dec 6 – Denver at Buell Theatre

Dec 7 – Albuquerque at Kiva Auditorium

Dec 9 – Tucson, AZ at Centennial Hall

Dec 10 – Rancho Mirage, CA at The Show at Agua Caliente

Dec 11 – San Diego at Civic Theatre

Dec 12 – Mesa, AZ at Mesa Arts Center

Dec 13 – Mesa, AZ at Mesa Arts Center

Dec 15 – Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Dec 16 – Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Dec 17 – Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Dec 19 – Seattle at Bengroya Hall

Dec 20 – Seattle at Bengroya Hall

Dec 22 – Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Dec 24 – San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall

More about Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. is an American singer, actor, pianist, and television host. The singer is ranked among the top 60 best-selling male artists in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America. His best-selling record is the 1993 Christmas album When My Heart Finds Christmas. In 2004, he released his highest-charting album, Only You, which reached No. 5 in the US and No. 6 in Britain.

In 2004, Connick won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for Only You: In Concert. He also won two Grammys consecutively in 1990 and 1991. The artist won the award for "Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male" for We Are In Love and When Harry Met Sally.

