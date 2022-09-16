Harry Connick Jr. Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. has announced a summer tour scheduled for this November. The trek is billed as a Holiday Celebration tour and will kick off in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and conclude on December 24, 2022, in San Francisco. The artist will also make stops at DPAC in Durham, North Carolina, and at New York City’s David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, Mesa, Arizona, Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, and at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.
Known for his holiday music, Harry Connick Jr. has released hits including (It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus and When My Heart Finds Christmas.
The presales for Harry Connick Jr.’s tour are currently ongoing and available via Ticketmaster. A general on-sale will begin on September 16, 2022, at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.
Harry Connick Jr. 'A Holiday' 2022 Tour Dates
- Nov 18 – Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre
- Nov 19 – Philadelphia at Academy of Music
- Nov 20 – Richmond, VA at Altria Theater
- Nov 21 – Washington, DC at Kennedy Center
- Nov 22 – Durham, NC at DPAC
- Nov 23 – Durham, NC at DPAC
- Nov 25 – Cleveland at KeyBank State Theatre
- Nov 26 – Rochester, NY at Auditorium Theatre
- Nov 27 – New York City at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
- Nov 28 – New York City at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
- Nov 29 – Pittsburgh at Benedum Center
- Nov 30 – East Lansing, MI at Wharton Center
- Dec 1 – Milwaukee at Riverside Theater
- Dec 3 – Peoria, IL at Civic Center Theater
- Dec 4 – St. Louis at Stifel Theatre
- Dec 6 – Denver at Buell Theatre
- Dec 7 – Albuquerque at Kiva Auditorium
- Dec 9 – Tucson, AZ at Centennial Hall
- Dec 10 – Rancho Mirage, CA at The Show at Agua Caliente
- Dec 11 – San Diego at Civic Theatre
- Dec 12 – Mesa, AZ at Mesa Arts Center
- Dec 13 – Mesa, AZ at Mesa Arts Center
- Dec 15 – Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- Dec 16 – Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- Dec 17 – Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- Dec 19 – Seattle at Bengroya Hall
- Dec 20 – Seattle at Bengroya Hall
- Dec 22 – Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Dec 24 – San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall
More about Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. is an American singer, actor, pianist, and television host. The singer is ranked among the top 60 best-selling male artists in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America. His best-selling record is the 1993 Christmas album When My Heart Finds Christmas. In 2004, he released his highest-charting album, Only You, which reached No. 5 in the US and No. 6 in Britain.
In 2004, Connick won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for Only You: In Concert. He also won two Grammys consecutively in 1990 and 1991. The artist won the award for "Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male" for We Are In Love and When Harry Met Sally.