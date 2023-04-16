Harry Potter series cast: 4 actors who could play Tom Felton's Draco Malfoy

Harry Potter is one of the most beloved fantasy franchises of all time. It has enjoyed immense popularity among the audience since the very beginning. After the eight-movie series ended with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 2, the franchise took a detour to other spin-offs like the Fantastic Beasts franchise. However, HBO recently announced that a reboot of the TV show is on the horizon.

The announcement was made on April 12 on Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to the press as well as the investors. So far, all that is known is that HBO has long-term plans to adapt each book into one season and has decided to have a completely new cast. There are also rumors of a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie as well.

Many audience members are now curious as to who will play their favorite characters in the upcoming Harry Potter projects. In the character of Malfoy, Tom Felton played a charismatic villainous charm that would always be unparalleled.

His acting prowess can only be matched by a few. However, the audience online has taken to social media to speculate on who will play this dynamic role in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show.

Harry Potter series cast: Timothée Chalamet and 3 actors who could play Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy to perfection

Iwan Rheon

No one better comes to mind playing Malfoy in Harry Potter than this Welsh actor who proved his nerve-wracking psychopathic acting persona to the audience with HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Iwan Rheon played the character of Ramsey Bolton, a psychopathic torturer who has a spine-chilling villainous side. He played the role to such perfection that it was hard for the audience to remember that he was playing a character.

He has also proved his acting range with movies and TV shows such as Misfits, Barbarians, and The Dirt. He has a diverse portfolio of work and can bring out the depths of Malfoy's character in Harry Potter perfectly on screen. His onscreen presence comes a close second to Tom Felton and will be iconic to see if he gets cast in the role.

2) Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has proved time and time again that he has more to offer than just looks. He has a charming on-screen persona that can be arresting to any viewer. The actor climbed to fame with Call Me By Your Name and has never had to look back ever since.

He has already given some of the best performances in the industry at 27 years of age. His acting career included critically acclaimed films like Bones and All, Dune, The King, and Lady Bird.

He is now set to appear in a spin-off of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He will be playing the iconic Johnny Depp role of Willy Wonka in Wonka, and the audience is excited to see what he brings to this legendary role.

He also has an Oscar nomination to his name and 3 BAFTA award nominations as well. Given a chance, he would bring the famous Harry Potter villain Malfoy’s charm on-screen better than anyone.

3) Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is a versatile actor who played the high school romantic jock Noah Fynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth as well as the negative character of Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria. He has played both completely different characters with such expertise that it is hard to believe he is only 25 years old.

Elordi has acted in many commercially successful movies and TV shows like Deep Water, Pirates of the Caribbean, 2 Hearts, etc, and has already made a name for himself as a handsome guy with a devilish grin due to his Euphoria fame.

He would do proper justice to the character of Malfoy from Harry Potter if given a chance.

4) Jack Gleeson

Another Game of Thrones cast member, Jack Gleeson’s Joffrey, is probably one of the most hated villains right after Professor Umbridge. Although he is on a break from acting and focused more on theater at the moment, nothing could be a better comeback for him than the character of Malfoy.

Even in terms of physical attributes, he comes close to what we might imagine Malfoy to be. Jack Gleeson has played roles in movies and TV shows like Game of Thrones, Batman Begins, and Reign of Fire.

He received many awards and nominations for his role in Game of Thrones as King Joffrey Baratheon and will blend seamlessly as Malfoy in Harry Potter.

Although no one can replace Tom Felton playing Malfoy in Harry Potter in the hearts of the audience, the show must go on. With the new ensemble, the audience is excited to see what the HBO TV show brings to the table.

Poll : 0 votes