Harry Styles Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Grammy Award winner Harry Styles has announced fresh dates for his Love On Tour in Australia and New Zealand. The Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour will now take place through February and March 2023. Harry Styles will perform for four dates in Perth, Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Sydney, Australia and will make a stop for a show in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tickets for the newly announced dates of the tour will go on sale on April 27. The artist announced his UK and European tour dates back in January. The As It Was singer had planned a tour for New Zealand and Australia in 2020 which got canceled due to Covid-19. Earlier this month, he noted that he had to cancel the tour citing “the continuing challenges for international touring”.

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2023 Australia and New Zealand dates

Harry Styles. @Harry_Styles LOVE ON TOUR 2023.



Australia & New Zealand. Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 27. LOVE ON TOUR 2023.Australia & New Zealand. Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 27. https://t.co/dyQeChCXX4

February 20: HBF Park, Perth

February 24: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

February 28: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

March 4: Accor Stadium, Sydney

March 7: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Harry Styles Love On Tour Australia 2023 tickets

Harry Styles. @Harry_Styles LOVE ON TOUR 2022.



TICKETS ON SALE NOW. LOVE ON TOUR 2022. TICKETS ON SALE NOW. https://t.co/7lMrVXaG4V

Tickets for Harry Styles’ Australian and New Zealand tour will be available on general sale starting April 27. A presale for those who have access to Styles’ canceled tour dates begins on April 21. Ticketmaster and Live Nation presale will begin on April 26.

Harry Styles international tour full schedule

June 11 – Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK (new show)

June 15 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, UK (new show)

June 18 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (new show)

June 22 – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland (new show)

June 26 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany (new show)

June 29 – Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden (new show)

July 1 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway (new show)

July 3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

July 5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

July 7 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

July 9 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 11 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

July 13 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

July 15 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

July 16 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

July 18 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

July 20 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

July 22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

July 25 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

July 26 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

July 29 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

July 31 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

November 20 – Arena FVG, Guadalajara, México

November 22 – Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, México

November 25 – Foro Sol, Mexico City, México

November 27 – Parque Salitre Mágico, Bogotá, Colombia

November 29 – Jockey Club, Lima, Peru

December 1 – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile

December 3 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

December 6 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

December 8 – Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

December 10 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil

Harry Styles headlines at Coachella

Harry Styles announced the new tour dates after his performance as a headliner at the Coachella festival earlier this week. He performed two of his new songs Boyfriends and Late Night Talking from his upcoming album Harry's House during the festival. He also performed a surprise duet with country singer Shania Twain during his performance of Man I Feel Like a Woman.

After his performance, Styles said:

"In the car, with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash. To you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."

The 28-year-old singer recently broke the Guinness World record for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in 24 hours (male) for his recently released single As it Was.

Edited by Somava