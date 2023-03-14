Has the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" been restocked? Details explored

The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" is a popular sneaker that was first released on March 10, 2021.

The shoe features a black and white colorway, with black leather overlays on the toe box, eyestay, and heel counter, and white leather on the side panels and toe cap. The Nike swoosh is also done in black, with black laces and a white midsole to complete the look.

The "Panda" nickname comes from the shoe's resemblance to a panda bear, with the black and white colorway resembling the animal's distinctive features. The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" has been a highly sought-after sneaker since its release, with many sneakerheads considering it to be one of the best Dunk colorways in recent years.

On March 11, 2023, Nike restocked the model with a little twist. Unlike the black swoosh in the original "Panda" model, the label has refashioned the restocked model with a blue swoosh, keeping every other detail the same. The restocked shoe is priced at $95.

The contrast between the black and white elements of the shoe creates a visually striking design that is sure to turn heads.

One of the key features of the Dunk Low "Panda" is the iconic Nike swoosh, which is done in black to match the black leather elements of the shoe. And to give it a twist, the label has decided to refashion the look with double-stacked swoosh logos in blue.

The swoosh is a hallmark of Nike's branding and is instantly recognizable to sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. As such, the blue swoosh is prominently displayed on both sides of the shoe, making it a key element of the design.

Another important feature of the Dunk Low "Panda" is the white midsole, which provides a clean and classic look. The midsole is made from a durable and supportive material that provides excellent cushioning and support, making the shoe comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" features a set of black laces that tie the whole look together. The laces are made from high-quality materials and are designed to be durable and long-lasting. The label has crafted this model with sustainable materials.

While introducing the restocked model, Nike stated:

"If you love old-school hoops, you'll love this Nike Dunk. Thoughtfully made with durable synthetic leather for a classic court feel, these kicks honor a hardwood icon with a design you can easily rock in class, at the park or when hanging out with friends. Double-stacked Swoosh logos add bold energy. But best of all? They're always ready for playtime!"

Sneakerheads love the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" due to its black and white colorway being both unique and eye-catching, making it perfect for any outfit.

Overall, the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" is a stylish and versatile sneaker that is sure to make a statement.

