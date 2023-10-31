Have Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath from Welcome to Plathville broken up? Details explored

Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath, stars of Welcome to Plathville, have decided to end their marriage. According to Olivia Plath's Instagram post, she announced the news on Friday, October 27:

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways. I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

The following was also mentioned by Olivia Plath:

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing, and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life. There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be OK. Thank you for the good times. I wish the best for you.”

The same day on Instagram, Ethan also revealed that he and Olivia "parted ways" and that even though they gave their best to the relationship, it just wasn't meant to be. According to him, both stars had different priorities in life. In addition, Ethan expressed his love and respect for Olivia Plath.

Even though the two stars, who got married in 2018, did not specify the reason for their separation, the ongoing episodes of Welcome to Plathville speak a lot about the pair's relationship struggle.

Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath will discuss their relationship in the upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville

Currently in its fifth season, Welcome to Plathville will release a brand new episode titled "So Foul and Fair a Day I Have Not Seen" on October 31. During this upcoming episode, fans will learn more about the two stars' relationship. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kim nervously shares her dating news with Moriah and Lydia; Moriah decides to unblock and text Ethan and is taken aback by his response; Olivia hits her breaking point when she realizes Ethan is up to his old ways."

Furthermore, on October 26, the show released a sneak peek of what fans can expect, and Olivia Plath was seen mentioning the following:

"I've changed a lot since I got married, and I think that's okay. I have doubts sometimes, but I also think that I'm capable of being in a relationship with someone who believes different than me. I think that's something that I ask Ethan all the time, is if he's capable of it."

Aside from this, this preview clip also featured Ethan Plath mentioning how the two stars have very different perspectives on life, as he explained:

"I am not tolerant of some of the beliefs you have, and you are not tolerant of some of the beliefs I have. Going along to get along: That's a recipe for a miserable life. I don't want that."

Over the course of the show, Welcome to Plathville, Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath openly discussed the difficulties they faced in their marriage. Even back in 2021, the couple revealed they were going through some differences and needed some space. While they resolved their issues during that time, this time was the end of the couple's marriage.

Fans can watch the upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville on October 31, 2023, on TLC.